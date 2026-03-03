Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026: Ho Chi Minh City’s Essential Factory-Direct Hub for Asia Sourcing

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026: The Essential Factory-Direct Hub in Ho Chi Minh City for Your Asia Sourcing Journey The show showcases an extensive range of high-demand product categories, helping buyers diversify sourcing and catch trends.

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 will welcome 12,000+ professional buyers from 120+ countries and showcase 500+ verified manufacturers across 700+ booths.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026, an essential factory-direct hub for Asia sourcing, will take place from April 22–24, 2026 at the SECC in Ho Chi Minh City.A Strategic Factory-Direct HubThe show offers a diversified and scalable sourcing environment, bringing together 70% Vietnam-based manufacturers and 30% leading suppliers from mainland China, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. This year’s edition will be more expansive than ever with the addition of ASEAN pavilions from Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, creating a more comprehensive regional sourcing experience.Operating on a factory-direct model, the fair enables buyers to engage directly with factory owners and key decision-makers. This setup supports access to export-ready products, greater pricing transparency, faster customization, and the flexibility to scale long-term partnerships in response to evolving global retail demands.A Key Expo for On-Trend and In-Demand ProductsThe show will feature a broad range of high-demand product categories, helping buyers diversify sourcing strategies and respond to market trends. Attendees will be able to explore more than 40,000 on-trend and export-ready products across the following categories:Fashion & Accessories: Fabric & Textile Supplies, Fashion Apparel, Fashion Accessories & Footwear, Activewear, and Bags & LuggageHome & Gifts: Furniture & Home Décor, Household Supplies, Gifts & Stationery, Festival & Occasional Gifts, and Art & Craft SuppliesElectronics & Home Appliances: Computers & Laptops Accessories, Mobile Electronics, and Smart Living ElectronicsNEW – Printing & Packaging: Customized, retail-ready packaging concepts designed to elevate brandsStrong Industry Support and Streamlined SourcingGlobal Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 is supported by leading international chambers of commerce and business associations in Vietnam, including the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham), the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (SCCV), the Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV), the US–Vietnam Business Association (UVBA), the Brazil Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BVC), and other prominent industry organizations.For April sourcing trips, the show’s 1-on-1 Business Matching Program provides a direct solution through pre-scheduled meetings with factory owners aimed at building high-potential partnerships. The event continues to attract VIP buyers such as MM Mega Market, Coppel, Birgma Asia, VHC Brands, Staple, Yoka Yo, Kohnan Vietnam, El Corte Inglés, Enchanté Accessories, Target, Walmart Sourcing, Sam's Club, Li & Fung, Adidas, ACFC, Maison Corporation, and Kingfisher.For more information, please visit the website or contact gsfvietnam@globalsources.com.Industry Events is a proud media partner of Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026. Visit the platform at www.industryevents.com

