Floating Offshore Wind Conference 2026 Brings Senior Decision-Makers Together as Commercial Deployment Accelerates

London event to deliver updates on investment grid infrastructure and supply chain readiness, with insights from Vårgrønn, Barclays and The Scottish Government.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Returning for its third year with significant sector momentum, the Floating Offshore Wind Conference 2026 takes place on 3 March at One America Square, London — bringing together senior decision-makers at a pivotal moment for the floating offshore wind market. With the global sector projected to expand at more than 12% CAGR through 2026–33, and Europe accounting for nearly half of global activity, the conference arrives as governments and developers move rapidly toward commercial-scale deployment.Speakers include Vårgrønn’s Director of Origination Sebastian Bringsværd, BayWa r.e. Projects Technical Director Ricardo Rocha and The Scottish Government’s Director of Offshore Wind Michelle Quinn. They will provide updates on project pipelines, investment signals, consenting progress, supply chain capacity and the engineering advances required to meet 2030 and 2035 targets.The one-day forum, hosted by Global Insight Conferences , features contributions from Barclays, Société Générale, HSBC, Aviva and leading developers and port authorities. The agenda spans financing and bankability, grid integration and cross-border export, port capability and fabrication, O&M innovation, environmental planning and the commercial strategies underpinning large-scale deployment.Delegates gain strategic guidance, cross-sector collaboration opportunities and a clearer view of the industry’s upcoming milestones. Discussions will examine how manufacturing capacity, global supply chains and deep-water grid connectivity must evolve, while highlighting the next engineering and infrastructure breakthroughs required to scale.With key players already advancing commercial deployments, this year’s conference offers the insight and alignment needed to turn ambition into delivery.You can find quality events like the Floating Offshore Wind Conference 2026 and other critical infrastructure and energy industry conferences on IndustryEvents.com , the global hub for professional gatherings.We connect businesses, innovators, and thought leaders with the latest industry insights, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge trends. Whether you're looking to attend, promote, or discover key events, IndustryEvents.com ensures maximum visibility and engagement for professionals worldwide.

