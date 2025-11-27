UPDATE: St. Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile

On 11/27/2025, Olivia Champagne was found by the Waterbury (CT) Police Department, is safe, and is no longer considered missing.

From: Danielsen, Jason

Sent: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 2:47 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A40010605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2025 Between 0915 hours and 1320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, West Burke, VT

VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile

JUVENILE: Olivia Champagne

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/26/2025, at approximately 1325 hours, Vermont Troopers were notified of a runaway juvenile on US Route 5 in the town of Burke, VT. Investigation revealed that Olivia Champagne (14) left her residence without permission on 11/26/2025 between approximately 0915 hours and 1320 hours. A clothing description of what Champagne is wearing is currently unavailable. A photo of Champagne is attached. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111