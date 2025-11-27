Submit Release
Williston Barracks/DUI. Neg Op, Attempting to Elude

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1009418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva                              

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


DATE/TIME: November 27, 2025 at 0810 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Falls Rd, Hinesburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation


ACCUSED: Cathy Bowley                                                

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 27, 2025, at approximately 0810 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were notified of an intoxicated female who left her residence in the Town of Huntington in a vehicle following a domestic disturbance.


Troopers subsequently located the vehicle on VT Route 116 in the Town of Hinesburg travelling at a high rate of speed. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, which subsequently refused to stop for the Troopers blue emergency lights and siren. Troopers subsequently discontinued their attempts to stop the vehicle.


Troopers later relocated the vehicle on Shelburne Falls Road in the Town of Hinesburg and initiated a traffic stop. The operator of the vehicle was subsequently identified as Cathy Bowley (62) of Huntington, VT. While speaking with Bowley, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Bowley was arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.


Bowley was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 18, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI, Attempting to Elude, and Negligent Operation.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/25 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel

Vermont State Police

A Troop-Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

Tel: 802-878-7111



