Williston Barracks/DUI. Neg Op, Attempting to Elude
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 27, 2025 at 0810 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shelburne Falls Rd, Hinesburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Cathy Bowley
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 27, 2025, at approximately 0810 hours, Troopers assigned to the Williston Barracks were notified of an intoxicated female who left her residence in the Town of Huntington in a vehicle following a domestic disturbance.
Troopers subsequently located the vehicle on VT Route 116 in the Town of Hinesburg travelling at a high rate of speed. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, which subsequently refused to stop for the Troopers blue emergency lights and siren. Troopers subsequently discontinued their attempts to stop the vehicle.
Troopers later relocated the vehicle on Shelburne Falls Road in the Town of Hinesburg and initiated a traffic stop. The operator of the vehicle was subsequently identified as Cathy Bowley (62) of Huntington, VT. While speaking with Bowley, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Bowley was arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.
Bowley was later released on citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on December 18, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of DUI, Attempting to Elude, and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
