Derby Barracks / Crash / DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5006404
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2025 / 1537 hours
STREET: Elm Street/ Railroad Street
TOWN: North Troy
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Harrison Batt
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, driver side panels, undercarriage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/26/2025, at approximately 1537 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a crash near the intersection of Elm Street and Railroad Street in the Village of North Troy. It was reported the crashed vehicle came to rest on the train tracks. Upon troopers arrival the operator was identified as Harrison Batt, 28, of North Troy. Investigation revealed Batt was operating north on Elm Street and when approaching the intersection for Railroad Street, Batt did not stop at the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection at travel speeds into and across a vacant parking lot, across some shrubbery and onto the train tracks. Batt sustained minor injuries. While on scene, Batt displayed indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Batt was later released with a citation. Troopers were assisted on scene by Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.
LODGED – LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 / 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
