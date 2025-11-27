Derby Barracks / Crash / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5006404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2025 / 1537 hours

STREET: Elm Street/ Railroad Street

TOWN: North Troy

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harrison Batt

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, driver side panels, undercarriage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 11/26/2025, at approximately 1537 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a crash near the intersection of Elm Street and Railroad Street in the Village of North Troy. It was reported the crashed vehicle came to rest on the train tracks. Upon troopers arrival the operator was identified as Harrison Batt, 28, of North Troy. Investigation revealed Batt was operating north on Elm Street and when approaching the intersection for Railroad Street, Batt did not stop at the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection at travel speeds into and across a vacant parking lot, across some shrubbery and onto the train tracks. Batt sustained minor injuries. While on scene, Batt displayed indicators of impairment and after subsequent investigation was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Batt was later released with a citation. Troopers were assisted on scene by Orleans County Sheriff’s Department.

LODGED – LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.