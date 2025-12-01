Lamar Technologies Products Added to Hartzell Engine Tech’s 'Firewall Forward' Lineup
Adding the Lamar Technologies brand with the Hartzell Engine Tech family of brands broadens the electrical systems portfolio and strengthens our ability to support aircraft operators worldwide.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace company, has expanded its “firewall forward” product offerings to include the Lamar Technologies brand of advanced aviation electrical components and power systems. The Lamar Technologies management team and manufacturing operations will remain in Marysville, Wash., operating as an independent company.
— Keith Bagley, Group President of Signia Aerospace
Lamar Technologies’ products complement Hartzell Engine Tech’s growing suite of firewall-forward engine accessories, which includes industry-leading brands such as Sky-Tec and Plane-Power. Lamar Technologies supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and supports a robust global distribution network.
“Adding the Lamar Technologies brand with the Hartzell Engine Tech family of brands broadens the electrical systems portfolio and strengthens our ability to support aircraft operators worldwide,” said Keith Bagley, Group President of Signia Aerospace. “Lamar Technologies’ reputation for innovation and reliability aligns perfectly with Hartzell Engine Tech’s mission to deliver the highest levels of performance and safety.”
Derek Grafenauer, General Manager of Lamar Technologies, said, “Pairing our product line with that of Hartzell Engine Tech is an exciting next step for our customers. We look forward to leveraging resources and global reach to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver the reliable power and control products our customers depend on.”
For more than 30 years, Lamar Technologies has been a trusted innovator in voltage regulators, alternator controls, master control units, contactors, and battery charger/analyzer systems. The Lamar Technologies brand includes battery chargers and analyzers tailored for the commercial and military sectors, as well as a range of power products and electrical components designed to enhance safety and performance.
Lamar Technologies products are certified for use on more than 85% of existing single- and twin-engine piston and turbine aircraft in production today, helping ensure their ongoing safety, readiness, and reliability. The brand delivers high-quality power solutions and responsive support to a global customer base.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a broad product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Heaters, Plane-Power Alternators, Sky-Tec Starters and Starter Adapters, FuelCraft fuel pumps and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for general aviation and the military. For more information, visit https://hartzell.aero.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, Hartzell Propeller, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding & Manufacturing), and Precise Flight. The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit https://signiaaerospace.com/.
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.