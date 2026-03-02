Mente Group Appoints Steve Main as Chief Revenue Officer and Brent Hanson as Managing Director
Mente Group is evolving our leadership structure to ensure we stay ahead of a rapidly changing market.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, a leading aviation advisory and brokerage firm, has promoted Brent Hanson to Managing Director and appointed Steve Main as Chief Revenue Officer. These appointments are part of a strategic effort to enhance the firm's sales and go-to-market strategy to drive continued business growth.
Steve Main rejoins Mente Group as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead the firm’s sales organization and oversee the global go-to-market strategy. A seasoned aviation executive, Main brings decades of experience in sales leadership and revenue generation, having previously held senior positions across various aviation sectors in transactions and operations.
Prior to his promotion, Brent Hanson was Business and Development Manager for Mente Group and prior to that worked as a sales executive for Gulfstream and Pentastar Aviation. His extensive sales background includes significant experience at OEM’s, MRO/FBOs, and the heavy equipment industry. This unique combination of OEM expertise and industrial asset management provides him with a deep understanding of complex aircraft transactions, high-capital transactions, and lifecycle costs.
“Mente Group is evolving our leadership structure to ensure we stay ahead of a rapidly changing market,” said Brian Proctor, President and CEO of Mente Group. “Elevating Brent Hanson to Managing Director and bringing Steve Main back on as CRO allows us to continue building upon a record year. Their combined expertise in private aviation is exactly what we need to keep growing the business and delivering an elite product to our clients.”
Brent Hanson will be based in Michigan, with sales territories across the country, while CRO Steve Main will be based in the Mente Group Frisco headquarters.
About Mente Group
Based in Frisco, Texas, Mente Group is a leading full-service aviation advisory and brokerage firm. Specializing in aircraft transactions, appraisals, and strategic fleet planning, Mente Group serves corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and flight departments worldwide. For more information got to https://mentegroup.com.
Jim Gregory for Mente Group
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
