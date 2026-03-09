VanAllen Joins IADA as Accredited Aircraft Dealer
We are honored to be accredited by IADA, an organization synonymous with excellence and integrity in aircraft sales.”PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VanAllen, a leading aircraft brokerage and aviation advisory firm, has been accepted as an accredited dealer by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). IADA is the global trade organization that represents top-tier preowned business aircraft dealers committed to ethical, transparent aircraft transactions.
— Jeff Agur, CEO of VanAllen
As an IADA-Accredited Dealer, VanAllen will join an elite network of aviation professionals who meet rigorous industry standards and adhere to a strict code of ethics in aircraft sales, acquisitions and client representation. VanAllen assists individual and corporate clients throughout the aircraft buying and selling process, offering personalized market insight, strategic guidance and a seamless transaction experience.
“We are honored to be accredited by IADA, an organization synonymous with excellence and integrity in aircraft sales,” said Jeff Agur, CEO of VanAllen. “This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to serving our clients with transparency and world-class expertise as they navigate the complexities of aircraft acquisition and disposition.”
VanAllen’s aircraft brokerage practice supports a full range of client objectives, from identifying the right aircraft to structuring competitive purchase offers and managing sales campaigns. The firm’s approach is centered on delivering optimal outcomes for owners, operators, and buyers in the dynamic new and preowned aircraft market. In addition to its transaction expertise, VanAllen integrates aircraft brokerage with strategic aviation consulting, ensuring each engagement supports long-term operational, financial, and leadership objectives of the organization across the entire aviation function.
In addition to this milestone with IADA, VanAllen recently announced a strategic acquisition of Essex Aviation that expands its capabilities and market reach. The acquisition underscores the firm’s ongoing investment in growth and service excellence within the business aviation community.
“IADA is delighted to welcome VanAllen to our distinguished roster of accredited dealers,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA. “VanAllen’s deep industry experience and client-focused approach align with IADA’s mission to elevate the standards of professionalism and integrity in aircraft resale.”
About VanAllen
VanAllen is a full-service, strategic consultancy team concentrated within business aviation. During the past 30 plus years, VanAllen has earned a reputation for achieving exceptional results for its clients. VanAllen addresses each client’s unique strategic goals as supported by their tactical needs. Their holistic approach helps clients align aviation services with company objectives, culture, and strategies. Its client base includes over 300 organizations and individuals, ranging from large public corporations to privately held companies, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. For more information go to https://vanallen.com.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
