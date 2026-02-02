IADA Foundation Supports Next Generation BizAv Talent with 21 Scholarships, Grants
Young business aviation professionals, already active and employed by IADA Members in the resale industry, were awarded grants for resale industry opportunities. The grants fund various education, learning and leadership opportunities within the industry.
Nine young professionals already employed by IADA member companies received IADA NextGen Education Grants supporting professional development, leadership training, and resale-industry learning opportunities. The NextGen initiative is designed to empower emerging leaders through education, networking, and recognition while strengthening the long-term health of the aircraft resale community. NextGen members also serve as IADA ambassadors within the industry.
“These recipients are already contributing meaningfully to the business aircraft resale marketplace,” said IADA Executive Director Lou Seno. “By investing in their continued education and leadership development, as well as in students pursuing careers in business aviation, we are helping to ensure that the industry remains ethical, professional, and resilient for decades to come,” he added.
In addition to the 9 NextGen grants, the IADA Foundation awarded 12 Business Aviation Scholarships to university students pursuing degrees aligned with careers in corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal services, insurance, and aviation management and students in technical/mechanical schools. The foundation’s worldwide scholarship program supports both undergraduate and graduate students and reflects IADA’s commitment to developing a highly educated and ethical workforce.
IADA NextGen Education Grant Recipients
(Listed with company affiliation)
Carter Tos, jetAVIVA
Michael Barber, jetAVIVA
Kevin Kullick, Leviate Air Group
Shawn McKenzie, InFlight Law
Manny Karagianakis, Leading Edge Aviation Solutions, LLC
John Bunce, Leading Edge Aviation Solutions, LLC
Cameron White, Leading Edge Aviation Solutions, LLC
Wyatt Breedlove, OGARAJETS
Clay Marks, Soljets
IADA Business Aviation Scholarship Recipients
(Listed with university affiliation)
Declan Daleiden, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Ryder L. Schuch, Florida Institute of Technology
Mohammed Mubeen, Fanshawe Norton Wolf School of Aviation & Aerospace Technology
Justin Edwards, Purdue University
Hyun Sung Cho, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Dallas Boodhoo, Florida Institute of Technology
Okalani Ganeau-Brown, Utah Valley University
Ashish Dutta, Cape Cod Community College
Davis Wilder Ramos Velasquez, Fanshawe Norton Wolf School of Aviation & Aerospace Technology
Cole Franklin West, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Hayden Grady, Oklahoma State University
Saule Kondra, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
University Scholarship Application Process
The IADA Foundation accepts applications from qualified students enrolled at colleges and universities around the world offering coursework in corporate aviation management, aerodynamics, aircraft systems, aviation safety, finance, business marketing, economics, and other aviation-related business disciplines. Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000.
Through a helpful sponsorship relationship with Alpha Eta Rho, the IADA Foundation has expanded its overall total approved university list to 85 colleges and universities with aviation programs, while also considering qualified applicants from other accredited institutions. Alpha Eta Rho is a professional collegiate aviation fraternity founded in 1929 to unite students with a shared interest in aviation.
Awards are available around the globe to full-time undergraduate students (freshman through senior, minimum 12 credit hours per semester) and graduate students. Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants).
Questions
Please contact:
Erika Ingle, IADA Managing Director
Office: 866-284-4744
Email: erika@iada.aero
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.