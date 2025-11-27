Zinah Mineyahl’s Book Offers Resilience and Hope Amid Political Turmoil

Discover Zinah Mineyahl’s The Courage to Cross Horizons, a book of resilience, survival, and hope during Ethiopia’s Red Terror.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The author of this book, Zinah Mineyahl, has now officially released The Courage to Cross Horizons . This recounts his journey from war-torn Ethiopia towards building a new life in the United States. It offers readers an intimate look into survival, the power of courage, and resilience. The Courage to Cross Horizons invites readers to take lessons from Zinah’s extraordinary life story, from the fear and uncertainty of Ethiopia’s Red Terror to the challenges of adapting to a new country, with limited resources and especially language barriers.Through the art of storytelling, Mineyahl captures the emotional weight of displacement and the struggles of immigration. Each chapter in this book reflects the experience of a man who has navigated life-changing circumstances with hope, dignity, and strength. Drawing from his personal experiences, Zinah Mineyahl presents a narrative that is both authentic and universally relatable. The book explores the interconnection of courage, resilience, and determination in overcoming extreme adversity. From moments of fear and uncertainty to the decision to leave his homeland, Zinah’s story demonstrates the impact of survival on personal growth and the lasting power of hope.At the heart of The Courage to Cross Horizons is the belief that true resilience comes from facing adversity with courage and integrity. This book focuses on understanding and examining how political turmoil shapes life decisions, how heritage and family can impact strength, and how the human spirit can eventually rise after disturbing circumstances. Zinah’s story offers lessons for finding hope and getting through the challenges. This book is for readers who appreciate stories of real-life survival, courage in the face of danger, and the transformative power of hope. The Courage to Cross Horizons adds to the growing conversation about resilience, the immigrant experience, and the universal lessons learned from overcoming adversity.About the AuthorZinah Mineyahl is a storyteller whose life experiences spanned multiple continents and cultures. He was born in Ethiopia and shaped by political instability. He overcame multiple challenges to build a meaningful and impactful life in the United States . Mineyahl draws readers into his journey of survival, hope, and resilience. The Courage to Cross Horizons is his invitation to readers to witness the strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of courage in times of instability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.