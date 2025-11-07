New Children’s Book Kelly Kanga Highlights Parenting and Life Lessons in the Fuzzy Furry Forest Series

TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Kory L. Body and Genevieve Body announce the release of Kelly Kanga, the first installment in their planned 12-part Fuzzy Furry Forest series. The book introduces young readers to the journey of Kenny Kangaroo and his mother, Kelly, in a world where adventure and community go hand in hand.In Kelly Kanga, Kenny is eager to prove that he is no longer a baby, wanting to follow in the footsteps of older forest friends. Against his mother’s guidance, he goes too far and becomes lost. The story follows Kelly’s determined search, accompanied by a supportive community of forest animals, as she brings her child safely back home.The book reflects the authors’ commitment to creating children’s books that teach lessons while still offering the fun and magic of an adventure story. “We wanted to write a story that allows kids to feel seen in their desire to grow up while reminding parents of the importance of being present,” said co-author Genevieve Body.Both authors bring rich backgrounds in creative arts, leadership, and family life into their writing. Together, they are building the Fuzzy Furry Forest series not just as a collection of stories, but as a way to inspire conversations between parents and children about growth, responsibility, and the bonds that shape us.Kelly Kanga is now available for purchase on Amazon About the AuthorsKory L. Body is a writer, musician, actor, and voiceover artist whose work reflects his belief in the power of stories to change lives. With a background ranging from counseling to the arts, his greatest roles remain as a husband, father, and mentor.Genevieve Body is a writer, executive coach, and motivational speaker whose career spans leadership development, health services, and youth ministry. A lifelong storyteller, she is inspired by the belief that healing, growth, and legacy are central to how we live and connect.

