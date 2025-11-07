New Book by Michael Wardner Explores the Magical World of Santa Claus, Elves, and Holiday Adventure

Kris Kringle and the Great Magic Swindle by Michael Wardner takes readers into the magical world to experience holiday adventure and the magic of Christmas

TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Wardner, the creative mind behind Kris Kringle and the Great Magic Swindle , invites readers on a holiday adventure filled with magic, mystery, and the heartwarming spirit of Christmas. The book presents a fresh take on the beloved figure of Santa Claus.Kris Kringle and the Great Magic Swindle follows the classic figure of Santa Claus as he faces an extraordinary challenge: the theft of Christmas magic by a group of rogue sorcerers. With the elves mysteriously disappearing from the Natural World, and the magic that powers his sleigh and toys slowly vanishing, Santa and his loyal companions, Ms. Kringle, the Chief Toymaker Oskar, and the reindeer, must band together to restore the magic and save Christmas itself.Wardner’s storytelling takes readers through a series of events, from a showdown with the mischievous demon Krampus to a race against time as Santa navigates the treacherous Infernal Mountain in search of a magical rock that holds the key to Christmas’s survival With its witty characters and themes of courage, family, and perseverance, Kris Kringle and the Great Magic Swindle is a perfect read for anyone looking to experience the wonder of Christmas through new eyes. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Santa’s stories or new to the magic of the Christmas experience, this book promises to enchant and captivate.Kris Kringle and the Great Magic Swindle is now available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers. For more information about Michael Wardner, visit his website at www.michaelwardner.com About the AuthorMichael Wardner was born in Palm Springs, California. With an English literature degree from UC Berkeley and an MFA in film from the Academy of Art in San Francisco, Wardner has always told stories in words and pictures and has dedicated himself to telling tales that bring a sense of wonder and joy.

