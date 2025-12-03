CasaVoya Partners with Myrealtrip to Bring Curated U.S. Vacation Rentals to Korean Travelers

Through this collaboration, CasaVoya's portfolio of vacation rentals will become available to Myrealtrip's community of Korean travelers, representing one of the world's most dynamic outbound tourism markets.

Partnership delivers authentic U.S. vacation rentals to Korean travelers seeking alternatives to hotels

We are excited to join forces with Myrealtrip to connect our homes with new audiences from Korea" — Alexandre Ramani

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CasaVoya, the vacation rental platform specializing in exclusive New York City accommodations, today announced a strategic partnership with Myrealtrip, Korea's leading travel platform. Through this collaboration, CasaVoya's portfolio of vacation rentals will become available to Myrealtrip's community of Korean travelers, representing one of the world's most dynamic outbound tourism markets.Partnering for GrowthMyrealtrip has emerged as a dominant force in Korean travel, achieving revenues of approximately KRW 89.2 billion (~US$61 million) in 2024—a 47% year-over-year increase—while posting its first annual operating profit. This growth mirrors a broader trend: Korean outbound travel is booming, with travelers increasingly seeking authentic, affordable alternatives to traditional hotels.For Myrealtrip, the partnership with CasaVoya represents a commitment to supporting this growing community of travelers with high-quality and unique U.S. accommodations. The collaboration expands Myrealtrip's portfolio with distinctive vacation homes that offer Korean travelers the design, authenticity, and value they seek.For CasaVoya, the partnership opens direct access to this sophisticated and rapidly growing audience of travelers. CasaVoya brings to the collaboration an inventory of stylish and unique vacation homes in New York City and beyond, with an emphasis on local authenticity and quality experiences. Through Myrealtrip's platform, CasaVoya listings will gain Korean-language support, localized payment options, and focused marketing reach to travelers planning U.S. trips."We are excited to join forces with Myrealtrip to connect our homes with new audiences from Korea," said Alexandre Ramani, Managing Partner of CasaVoya. "This partnership reflects our belief that independent hosts and high-quality alternative stays are the future of travel—and it gives us access to a dynamic and growing Korean outbound market. We look forward to supporting Korean travelers booking safe and affordable stays in New York City and beyond.""Our community has shown strong interest in premium U.S. accommodations beyond standard hotel options," said Yeonjee Shim, Head of Accommodations at Myrealtrip. "Partnering with CasaVoya allows us to broaden our accommodation portfolio with exactly what they're looking for—distinctive homes in sought-after locations, with the reliability and service our travelers expect. We're proud to grow together with CasaVoya and look forward to delivering exceptional guest experiences from Seoul to New York."Implementation and Next StepsEffective immediately, CasaVoya hosts can opt into their properties receiving distribution on Myrealtrip. The integration includes listing and booking synchronization, listing translation, Korean won pricing display, and support for Korean payment methods. Properties across CasaVoya's network—currently focused on New York City with expansion into other major markets underway—will immediately be available to Korean travelers planning trips for the end of 2025 and beyond.About CasaVoyaCasaVoya (formerly ManhattanBNB) is a vacation rental platform that democratizes access to authentic, affordable travel experiences. Born in New York City's highly regulated rental market, CasaVoya operates as a trusted introduction service, connecting travelers directly with exclusive vacation rentals not listed on traditional booking platforms. The company has facilitated thousands of stays for guests from 22 countries, serving groups, families, and travelers seeking alternatives to hotels and cookie-cutter accommodations across New York City and other major global destinations. For more information, visit www.CasaVoya.com About MyrealtripMyrealtrip is Korea's leading online travel platform, offering comprehensive travel booking services including flights, accommodations, tours, and activities. With millions of users and partnerships across global destinations, Myrealtrip has become the go-to platform for Korean travelers seeking personalized, authentic travel experiences. For more information, visit www.myrealtrip.com

