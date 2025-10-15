CasaVoya Launches AI-Powered Search Tool to Transform How Travelers Find Vacation Rentals

CasaVoya's intelligent search interprets natural queries like “Family visit over Christmas” to surface authentic, experience-driven stays. CasaVoya’s unique model positions it as an alternative to Airbnb and other short-term rental sites. CasaVoya connects guests and hosts directly, ensuring compliance while unlocking access to exclusive properties listed on traditional platforms.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CasaVoya, the vacation rental platform expanding from New York City to global travel hubs, today announced the launch of its AI-driven search tool designed to help travelers discover authentic accommodations using natural, conversational queries. Instead of forcing users to toggle filters, the tool enables travelers to simply describe their trip in their own words—such as “Couples trip to see Broadway” or “Family visit over Christmas”—and receive personalized vacation rental recommendations that match their intent.Unlike traditional short-term rental search filters that rely on manual inputs for dates, guest counts, and amenities, CasaVoya’s AI interprets the purpose and context of each trip to surface the most relevant vacation rentals. The technology understands seasonal timing, group dynamics, activity preferences, and location needs, delivering results that align with how people actually plan travel.“Travelers don’t think in filters,” said Sasha Ramani, Board Member and Artificial Intelligence Advisor at CasaVoya. “They think in experiences—celebrating the holidays with family, enjoying a romantic weekend in the city, or exploring neighborhoods like locals. Our AI search bridges that gap by understanding intent and surfacing stays that truly fit the moment.”CasaVoya is rolling out the feature as it continues expanding beyond New York City into major U.S., European, and global destinations. With nearly 200 hosts and thousands of stays facilitated for guests from 22 countries, the platform has built a reputation for connecting travelers with safe and affordable vacation rentals that can’t be found anywhere else.Key Features of CasaVoya’s AI-Powered Search:- Natural Language Understanding: Travelers can search conversationally, without navigating filter menus.- Context-Aware Recommendations: AI accounts for seasonality, activities, and group composition when suggesting vacation rentals.- Discovery Beyond Keywords: Finds hidden gems aligned with traveler intent, even if property descriptions don’t match word-for-word.- Personalized Results: Draws insights over 8,000 verified guest reviews to identify each property's strengths and trade-offs, ensuring travelers find stays suited to what matters most to them.“Scrolling through hundreds of generic listings is one of the biggest pain points in modern travel planning,” added Ramani. “By making discovery effortless and intuitive, CasaVoya helps travelers go beyond just booking a place to sleep—they can find a stay that fits their vision.”CasaVoya’s unique model—operating as an introduction service rather than a booking platform—positions it as an alternative to Airbnb and other short-term rental sites. Instead of charging per booking, CasaVoya connects guests and hosts directly, ensuring compliance with strict vacation rental regulations while unlocking access to exclusive properties not listed on other platforms.The AI search tool is now live at www.CasaVoya.com and is available to all users at no additional cost.About CasaVoya:CasaVoya (formerly ManhattanBNB) is a vacation rental platform that democratizes access to authentic, affordable travel experiences. Born in New York City's highly regulated rental market, CasaVoya operates as a trusted introduction service, connecting travelers with exclusive vacation rentals not listed on traditional booking platforms. The company serves groups, families, and travelers seeking alternatives to hotels and cookie-cutter accommodations across major U.S., European, and global destinations. For more information, visit www.CasaVoya.com

