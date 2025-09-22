ManhattanBNB Rebrands as CasaVoya, Expanding From New York to Global Travel Hubs

Unlock family-friendly short-term vacation rentals with CasaVoya — safely accessing exclusive properties worldwide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ManhattanBNB, the New York City vacation rental platform known for defying the odds in one of the world's toughest regulatory environments, today announced its rebrand as CasaVoya and its intent to expand into major U.S., European, and global travel hubs.With nearly 200 hosts across New York City and thousands of stays facilitated for guests from 22 countries, CasaVoya has pioneered a regulation-resilient model for short-term vacation rentals in a city where restrictions on short-term vacation rentals have contributed to sky-high hotel costs and limited options for visitors. By operating as a trusted introduction service rather than a booking platform, CasaVoya remains compliant with NYC's strict regulations while keeping authentic, affordable lodging alive in restricted markets.“New York City is one of the most challenging places on earth to run a vacation rental business,” said Sasha Ramani, Board Member at CasaVoya. “ManhattanBNB solved that puzzle by creating a platform that delivers authentic local stays without breaking the bank. As CasaVoya, we're taking that same model to cities worldwide where travelers need better options.”The company's unique approach enables access to exclusive homes that cannot be listed on traditional booking platforms like Airbnb due to regulatory restrictions. This has proven especially valuable for groups of 4-6 travelers — a segment poorly served by hotels and existing alternatives — who value the convenience of living under one roof with kitchens, laundry facilities, and shared living spaces.With its rebrand, CasaVoya is scaling its proven model to destinations where travelers crave alternatives to hotels and face similar regulatory challenges that limit traditional vacation rental platforms.“I had the most wonderful time in NY and couldn't have asked for a better host, location, and place to stay,” said Krystal, a visitor from San Diego who stayed at a CasaVoya property in February 2025. “Everything I wanted to do was within walking distance. I am definitely coming back and will be more than happy to stay here again.”“The apartment [I rented] had everything we needed including a fully functional kitchen (2 coffee makers!), laundry facilities, an iron, personal products, WiFi, etc,” said Cynthia, a visitor from Phoenix, Arizona who stayed at a CasaVoya property in June 2025. “We would definitely stay there again and recommend the place to others!”“Travelers today are turning away from cookie-cutter options,” added Marissa Lowman, Board Member at CasaVoya. “They want to live like locals and enjoy amenities that make longer stays or family trips practical and comfortable. Our model, born in New York's restrictive environment, creates a win-win: hosts can share their homes, and travelers enjoy authentic stays at every price point.”As global travel rebounds and regulations evolve, CasaVoya's foundation in New York's highly restrictive market gives it a unique edge. The company's mission is clear: to democratize access to travel by offering authentic, flexible, and family-friendly stays to travelers from around the world.For more information, visit www.CasaVoya.com

