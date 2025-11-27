Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Dec. 1, 2025

MARYLAND, November 27 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Committees will receive an update from the Advisory Commission on Policing; review landlord notification requirements for evictions and zoning updates to create new University Boulevard Overlay Zone

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update on the Advisory Commission on Policing.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-13, Omnibus - Revisions, Clarifications, and Corrections, Expedited Bill 31-25, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Landlord Notice Requirements – Evictions and Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-12, Overlay Zones – University Boulevard (UB) Overlay Zone.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Natali Fani-González.

Advisory Commission on Policing

Update: The PS Committee will receive an update on the Advisory Commission on Policing (ACP). The commission is responsible for advising the Council on policing matters, recommending legislation or regulation for the Council’s consideration, conducting public outreach for community input and accepting community feedback. The commission must meet as often as necessary to perform its duties, but not less than six times per year. By July 1, the commission must submit an annual report to the Executive and Council detailing its functions, activities, accomplishments and plans.

The ACP consists of 11 public members nominated by the Council, with each Councilmember nominating one member. In addition, the County Executive nominates one youth member (25 years of age or younger) and one young adult member (26 to 35 years of age). The commission also has two institutional members. All members must be appointed by the Council, and each member must represent either an individual or a community organization that works within the County.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-13, Omnibus - Revisions, Clarifications, and Corrections

Review: The PHP Committee will review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-13, Omnibus - Revisions, Clarifications, and Corrections. ZTA 25-13 would amend height restrictions for a regional shopping center in the Regional Shopping Center (RSC) Overlay Zone, place a gross floor area cap on household living in the employment zones, and clarify the gross floor area cap on non-residential uses for commercial to residential reconstruction. In addition, the ZTA would clarify the applicable conditional use standards for townhouse living, require setbacks for limited outdoor storage of items such as vehicles and boats, and correct outdated cross-references to expedited approval plans. The ZTA is needed to make several technical, clarifying and other amendments to the zoning ordinance.

The lead sponsors of ZTA 25-13 are Councilmembers Fani-González and Friedson.

Expedited Bill 31-25, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Landlord Notice Requirements – Evictions

Review: The PHP Committee will review Expedited Bill 31-25, which would require landlords to notify tenants and the County of scheduled evictions and establish penalties for noncompliance. In accordance with a new state law that went into effect Oct. 1, known as the Tenant Possession Recovery Act, the bill would increase the eviction notice requirements in Montgomery County to 14 days before the scheduled date of repossession.

The Maryland General Assembly amended landlord-tenant law regarding notices of evictions during the 2025 session. Effective Oct. 1, 2025, Maryland law requires a landlord, at least six days before a scheduled date of repossession as set by the sheriff, to provide written notice to the tenant of the date the warrant of restitution is scheduled to be executed. Under the new state law, the written notice must be provided to the tenant through multiple methods, including by posting on the premises, a first-class mailing, and if available, an email or text. In addition, the new law enables local jurisdictions to increase the requirement of the six-day advance notice to a 14-day advance notice. In accordance with the enabling authority, Expedited Bill 31-25 would increase the notice requirement to 14 days in the County.

The lead sponsor of Expedited Bill 31-25 is Councilmember Mink. Council President Kate Stewart, Council Vice President Jawando and Councilmember Fani-González are cosponsors of Expedited Bill 31-25.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-12, Overlay Zones – University Boulevard (UB) Overlay Zone

Review: The PHP Committee will review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-12, which would create a new University Boulevard Overlay Zone that implements the recommendations found in the draft University Boulevard Corridor Plan. The plan makes recommendations within a three-mile stretch of University Boulevard (MD 193) from the edge of East Indian Spring Drive, just south of I-495, to Amherst Avenue in Wheaton. The recommendations include a new range of residential housing options for existing detached residential properties and new infill development on larger institutional and commercial properties.

To implement the zoning changes recommended by a master plan, a ZTA is needed. ZTA 25-12, as recommended by the Planning Board, provides development standards for sites less than 15,000 square feet and for sites 15,000 square feet or larger that consider building placement, site coverage, and open space. The ZTA also allows accessory dwelling units (ADUs), allows residential R-60 development standards on commercial residential neighborhood (CRN) sites with no commercial floor area ratio (FAR), and prohibits certain auto-centric land uses.

The lead sponsor of ZTA 25-12 is the Council President at the request of the Planning Board.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.