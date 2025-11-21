Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Dec. 2, 2025 and Jan. 13, 2026

MARYLAND, November 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 21, 2025

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Dec. 2, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Jan. 12 at 2 p.m.

Resolution to approve the Creation of Viva White Oak Development District, which would establish a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Development District in an area encompassing approximately 294 acres of property located in the White Oak area of Silver Spring. A first resolution, approved by the Council in July, authorized the County Executive to consider the district, requiring a Fiscal Impact Analysis and Preliminary Adequate Public Facilities Approval from the Planning Board. This resolution establishes the “VIVA White Oak Development District”, identifies the existing tax base that will continue to generate tax revenue to the general fund, establishes the tax increment that will generate revenue to support the issuance of TIF bonds for the public infrastructure required to develop the VIVA White Oak project, and establishes the parameters for the levy of a special tax to backstop the anticipated TIF bonds. The creation of a tax increment financing district would allow the County to borrow against the future increased value of the property to make public infrastructure improvements. The cost of the improvement is then financed by taxes generated from the increased property value of the new development within the district. If the Council approves the second resolution, the County Executive will prepare bond issuance documents. In order to issue the bonds, which will likely be issued in phases up to the maximum amount authorized by the Council, the County Executive must submit another fiscal report analyzing the first phase of bonds, and will do so for each subsequent bond issuance. The Council will review these fiscal reports ahead of voting on a resolution to approve a bond issuance.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Montgomery County Council provides reasonable accommodations to ensure that people with disabilities have an equal opportunity to testify at public hearings. Email [email protected] or call the public hearing line (240-777-7803) at least five business days prior to the public hearing date to request an ADA accommodation (MD Relay - Dial 711 or 800-201-7165).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

