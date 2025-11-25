Council to Interview Three Applicants for Temporary Councilmember Position on Dec. 2

MARYLAND, November 25 - For Immediate Release: Monday, November 24, 2025

From the Office of Council President Kate Stewart

On Oct. 16 Councilmember Gabe Albornoz announced that he plans to step down from the Montgomery County Council on Dec. 1, 2025, and will submit an official letter of resignation at that time. In accordance with the Montgomery County Charter and Montgomery County Code Section 16-17, a vacancy occurring on or after Dec. 1 the year before a Council election is filled with an appointee. The appointed councilmember will fulfill the functions of the office for less than one year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2 the Council will conduct in-person interviews for the temporary councilmember position with Shebra Evans, Henry Lee and Reemberto Rodriguez.

“Montgomery County is fortunate to have so many talented individuals who want to give back to our community through public service,” said Council President Kate Stewart. “These interviews will enable the Council to find the best fit for this caretaker role which is focused on budgetary, public policy and legislative work as well as understanding the diverse needs of more than one million residents.”

The in-person interviews will be conducted in the Council Hearing Room, which is located on the third floor of the Council Office Building in Rockville. Additionally, the interviews will be broadcast live on County Cable Montgomery and streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The Council will vote on the temporary councilmember appointment during its Dec. 9 meeting.

# # #