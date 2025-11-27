MEC Siphosihle Hlomuka: Conclusion of 2025 National Senior Certificate Examinations

Members of the media,

Hod Mr GN Ngcobo

Deputy directors general

Head of Examination, DR PENNISTON

Officials,

Partners in education, and

The people of our province.

The Department of Education is pleased to announce the successful and incident-free conclusion of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. After several weeks of intensive writing, all Grade 12 learners will complete their final papers today across all examination centres in the province.

Centre Functionality

All examination centres—both public and independent—opened on schedule and were fully operational throughout the examination period. We can confirm that no major irregularities were reported. Learners, invigilators, and school management teams adhered to all examination protocols, contributing to a safe and orderly environment.

Our monitoring teams were deployed across districts from the early hours of the morning to assess preparedness, and their reports confirm that:

Invigilators were present, trained, and correctly allocated.

Question papers arrived securely and on time.

Learners were seated and writing by the stipulated starting times.

No major incidents were recorded that could compromise the integrity of the exams.

We thank our principals, educators, examination officials, and district directors for the professionalism they have shown.

Learner Attendance and Conduct

Attendance from the first day was exemplary. You will recall that in 2025 we registered 195 592 candidates for the NSC exams. Of that number, 180 454 candidates were full time candidates, we also registered 15 047 part time candidates. The average absentee rate was 2%, most of whom were part time candidates.

Our learners arrived early, well-prepared, and focused. We commend the Class of 2025 for demonstrating maturity and commitment at this crucial stage of their academic journey.

We congratulate you for heeding our call to learners to maintain discipline, avoid any form of irregularity in order to continue to uphold the integrity of the our education system. Any involvement in cheating or possession of unauthorised materials have been dealt with firmly in line with national examination regulations.

Issues of Concern

Unfortunately we were confronted with a few, but concerning incidents which affected our candidates:

A candidate who was involved in a car accident in Umlazi District could not continue with the rest of the exams.

In another disturbing incident, one candidate assaulted a fellow candidate and study partner with boiling water. The victim could not continue further with her exam.

Arsonists set Matric classrooms on fire at Mpolweni Secondary School. Fortunately, contingency measures were activated and the exams were not disrupted.

The were a few community protests in the vicinity of the schools, but this also did not result in the disturbance of examinations.

The department has extended psychosocial support to the affected candidates. The candidates who could not continue with their exams will be given a second opportunity in the June (2026) examination period.

Strong Systems, Strong Collaboration

The successful administration of the examinations reflects the effectiveness of the Department’s planning and coordination. Key contributors include:

Secure handling and transportation of examination papers

Daily monitoring by provincial and district officials

Support from law-enforcement agencies

Responsive communication with schools and communities

The Department extends its appreciation to all stakeholders whose collective efforts ensured a trustworthy and credible examination process.

Appreciation for Educators and Stakeholders

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all educators who have worked tirelessly throughout the year, and who continue to serve as invigilators and support staff during this period. We also acknowledge our unions, governing bodies, and sector partners for their constructive engagement and collaboration.

Marking and Moderation Now Underway

Marking will begin immediately at 32 approved marking centres, like this one where we are, with 768 marking rooms across the province. Our marking Centres opened and on Tuesday the 26 November and we are pleased to confirm that they are fully functional and they have all received their marking scripts. Marking of the answered scrips will start on the 2nd December and conclude on the 12th December 2025

All 7889 markers have been vetted and trained to ensure accuracy and consistency. The marking team is also made up of 202 Examination Assistants, 1578 Senior Markers, 835 Chief markers and deputies, and 87 Internal moderators.

Umalusi will oversee moderation and quality assurance processes, with the final results scheduled for release in January 2026.

Message to the Class of 2025

To the Class of 2025: I wish to congratulate you on getting this far because reaching this stage is a milestone on its own, but it is not the end—now more than ever you need to maintain momentum and focus. Stay focused, use your time to reflect carefully, and believe that you have applied the knowledge and skills you have acquired to your exam. The province is behind you, and we have full confidence that you will emulate the ones before you.

Support for Learners Post-Exams

The Department encourages learners to use this period to rest, reflect, and prepare for the next stage of their academic or career journeys. Counselling and advisory services remain available for learners who may need guidance while awaiting their results.

Conclusion

The Department is proud to have delivered an examination process marked by integrity, stability, and professionalism. We remain committed to ensuring a transparent marking process and to celebrating the achievements of the Class of 2025 when results are officially released.

