RoboCT Showcases Full-Stack Exoskeleton Portfolio at REHACARE 2025, Signalling a New Era for Intelligent Rehabilitation

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboCT concluded a successful appearance at REHACARE 2025 in Düsseldorf, presenting a comprehensive line-up of rehabilitation and assistive exoskeletons that drew sustained interest from global clinicians, rehabilitation leaders, researchers, and industry partners. Across four days, visitors to the RoboCT stand experienced first-hand how intelligent, human-centred robotics can increase therapy intensity, enrich clinical toolkits, and extend assistance into everyday life and work settings.RoboCT’s exhibit centred on two rehabilitation lower-limb exoskeletons—the adult gait-training system and the paediatric gait-training system. The combination demonstrates the company’s deepening capability to support the full rehabilitation journey, from clinic-based therapy to long-term assistive use.Dr Wang Tian, Founder & CEO, RoboCT:“Our REHACARE 2025 showcase reflects a simple commitment: technology in service of life. We are advancing a platform that is clinician-guided, child- and patient-friendly, and data-informed. From precise gait therapy to everyday assistance, our goal is to help more people regain mobility with safety, dignity, and confidence.”Intelligent, clinician-guided rehabilitationRoboCT's Adult Lower-Limb Exoskeleton and Paediatric Lower-Limb Exoskeleton are designed to address the core needs of modern neurorehabilitation: task-specific, intensive, and measurable gait training delivered consistently and safely under therapist supervision.Key features across the systems include:+ Intelligent gait modelling: Adaptive algorithms align training to individual gait patterns, enabling progression that is personalised and data-driven.+ Adjustable assist-as-needed control: Fine-tuned torque and position support encourages active patient participation, reinforcing motor learning rather than passive movement.+ Human factors & comfort: Multi-point fitting options and anthropometric adjustability to accommodate diverse body types, with attention to comfort and posture alignment.+ Child-friendly interaction: Engaging interfaces and game-like tasks that sustain motivation—a critical factor for paediatric adherence and neuroplasticity.+ Quantifiable outcomes: Session data—step counts, cadence, symmetry, stance-swing profiles—supports goal setting, clinician decision-making, and family communication.At REHACARE, clinicians and rehabilitation specialists highlighted the systems’ therapist-in-the-loop design and the quality of session-to-session feedback, noting how these elements can streamline protocol execution while preserving individual goals. Visitors were able to trial guided sessions and review de-identified data demonstrations that illustrated typical progression pathways.From “full-cycle rehabilitation” to “precise assistance”Extending beyond clinic-based rehabilitation, RoboCT introduced a lightweight assistive exoskeleton engineered to provide targeted powered assistance. The product showcases the company’s integrated approach to wearable robotics, emphasising ease of use, rapid responsiveness, and intelligent, adaptive support:+ Integrated actuation in a compact form factor for discreet wear and quick donning/doffing.+ Intent recognition and adaptive assistance that respond to the user’s movement initiation, delivering timely and proportionate support.Versatile applications:+ In clinical rehabilitation, the device can contribute to targeted muscle-group training, offering scalable resistance or powered support under therapist guidance.+ In daily living, it can help users manage fatigue, pain, or asymmetry, encouraging safer and more confident mobility.+ In specific work scenarios, the assistance can reduce strain and support injury prevention for repetitive or physically demanding tasks.By bridging high-dose clinic therapy with real-world assistance needs, the exoskeleton embodies RoboCT’s strategy to extend the benefits of rehabilitation beyond the hospital or centre—supporting continuity of care and quality of life.Building a global ecosystem for intelligent rehabilitationRoboCT’s REHACARE presence underscored the company’s intention to help shape a global, standards-aligned ecosystem around intelligent rehabilitation. Throughout the show, the team engaged with rehabilitation centres, clinical researchers, and industry collaborators on opportunities to:1) Harmonise training protocols: Co-create structured gait-training templates and competency checklists to improve consistency across sites and facilitate onboarding of clinicians and therapists.2) Advance data-driven assessment: Develop shared, privacy-respecting metrics that allow therapy teams to benchmark outcomes and refine care plans over time.3) Enable multi-centre research: Partner on prospective studies to evaluate dose–response, adherence, functional transfer, and longer-term quality-of-life indicators.4) Scale responsibly: Ensure robust training, safety governance, and lifecycle support so that deployments deliver sustained value for patients, families, and providers.Dr Wang Tian:“We do not simply exhibit products—we work alongside clinicians and researchers to build the infrastructure for personalised, intelligent, and accessible rehabilitation. Collaboration is the cornerstone of impact.”Human-centred safety, ethics, and supportRoboCT’s systems are developed with a therapist-in-the-loop philosophy and a comprehensive safety framework. Deployments include on-site and remote training, clinical SOPs, and post-market support to monitor performance and maintain quality. Data from device usage and therapy sessions are managed under applicable privacy regulations, with a clear focus on patient dignity, safety, and informed consent.The company’s approach reflects a wider industry consensus: to scale rehabilitation robotics effectively, vendors must deliver reliable hardware, intuitive software, clear protocols, and measurable outcomes—all embedded within clinical workflows and supported by ongoing education.Why this matters nowDemographic change, rising prevalence of neurological conditions, and persistent clinician shortages are increasing demand for high-intensity, high-quality rehabilitation. Intelligent exoskeletons, when integrated into care pathways and supported by robust training and data, can:+ Increase therapy intensity and consistency, promoting better functional outcomes.+ Reduce physical strain on therapists, potentially lowering injury risk and enabling teams to manage higher caseloads.+ Support continuity of care, with assistive solutions that extend benefits into daily life and specific work contexts.+ Provide measurable progress data to inform decisions and keep patients and families engaged.RoboCT’s portfolio—spanning adult and paediatric rehabilitation and targeted assistive devices—positions the company to support providers seeking to modernise services in a safe, evidence-aligned manner.About REHACAREREHACARE is one of the world’s leading trade fairs for rehabilitation and care, convening healthcare professionals, technology innovators, policy stakeholders, and end-user communities. The 2025 edition in Düsseldorf highlighted the convergence of assistive technology, clinical practice, and inclusive design, with a strong emphasis on solutions that improve mobility, independence, and quality of life.About RoboCTRoboCT is a rehabilitation technology company dedicated to advancing intelligent, human-centred exoskeletons and related solutions across the rehabilitation and assistive spectrum. Through close collaboration with clinicians and research partners, RoboCT designs systems that combine adaptive control, data-informed therapy, and user-friendly interfaces to help people rebuild movement with safety, dignity, and confidence.

