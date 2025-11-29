RoboCT’s KidGo paediatric exoskeleton now in routine use in Pisa, boosting intelligent children’s rehab worldwide

A young patient stands upright in RoboCT’s KidGo exoskeleton during supervised gait training at a Pisa rehabilitation centre. Representatives from the clinic and RoboCT pose with a young patient wearing the KidGo exoskeleton during a supervised session in Pisa. RoboCT representative trains the centre’s therapist on setting up a paediatric patient in the KidGo exoskeleton during a supervised session in Pisa.

RoboCT’s KidGo paediatric exoskeleton enters routine use at a Pisa rehab centre, delivering safe, data-driven gait therapy for children.

KidGo’s deployment in Pisa affirms our vision: safe, data-driven rehab that empowers clinicians and helps children regain mobility. We’ll scale access with rigorous evidence.” — Dr Wang Tian, Founder & CEO, RoboCT

PISA, CHINA, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboCT today announced that its independently developed KidGo™ paediatric lower-limb exoskeleton has entered routine clinical use at a leading professional rehabilitation centre in Pisa, Italy. The deployment provides children living with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions access to advanced, robot-assisted gait training—marking a significant step in RoboCT’s international clinical strategy and reinforcing the company’s long-term mission: to raise the global standard of paediatric rehabilitation through safe, intelligent technologies.KidGo integrates intelligent gait modelling, adjustable assist-as-needed control, and a child-friendly interactive design to deliver precise, safe, and measurable therapy for children with cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other causes of lower-limb motor impairment. The Pisa centre has incorporated KidGo into day-to-day care pathways to increase treatment intensity and diversity, while offering an engaging experience that motivates young patients to participate and progress.RoboCT spokesperson: “Our collaboration in Pisa demonstrates KidGo’s readiness for international clinical environments and its ability to complement therapist expertise with consistent, data-rich training. We will continue to deepen global partnerships so that more children can access high-quality, hope-inspiring rehabilitation.”Clinically focused innovation for real-world paediatric needsDesigned for children, with clinicians:+ Intelligent gait modelling: Adapts to each child’s gait pattern, enabling personalised training plans that evolve with progress.+ Assist-as-needed control: Fine-tuned, adjustable torque/position support that promotes active participation rather than passive movement.+ Child-friendly interaction: Engaging user interfaces and gamified tasks designed to sustain attention, reduce anxiety, and encourage repetition—critical to neuroplasticity and functional gains.+ Safety and comfort: Multi-point fitting options and tailored anthropometrics, with built-in safety checks to maintain secure, ergonomic alignment.Data to guide therapy:+ Quantifiable outcomes: Step counts, cadence, symmetry indices, and session-to-session progression are recorded to support clinical decisions and caregiver communication.+ Standardisable protocols: Structured training templates help clinicians deliver consistent, evidence-aligned sessions while preserving room for individualised goals.Strategic value for the European rehabilitation ecosystemThe Pisa deployment validates KidGo’s applicability in European clinical routines and opens pathways for standardised training frameworks, data-driven assessment, and multi-centre studies with leading paediatric rehab providers. RoboCT and its partners intend to pursue:1) Protocol harmonisation: Co-develop structured paediatric gait-training protocols and competency checklists that support quality assurance, staff onboarding, and multi-site comparability.2) Outcomes benchmarking: Establish shared metrics and anonymised data registries to compare functional progress across cohorts and centres.3) Multi-centre clinical research: Conduct prospective evaluations on dose–response, adherence, and transfer to real-world function—generating the clinical evidence that payers, providers, and families need.Clinical representative in Pisa (institutional comment): “Introducing KidGo into our routine has expanded our therapeutic toolkit. The system’s adjustable support and quantifiable feedback align with our goals to increase intensity, engage young patients, and track meaningful progress over time.”Why KidGo matters now+ Rising paediatric rehabilitation demand: Neurological and developmental conditions require intensive, repetitive, task-specific therapy—often constrained by staffing and time.+ Consistency and intensity at scale: Robotic assistance can help deliver higher-dose, high-quality sessions with measurable parameters, complementing therapist expertise rather than replacing it.+ Family-centred care: Data-rich summaries help clinicians communicate goals and progress to families, strengthening motivation and adherence between sessions.Responsible, child-safe innovationRoboCT is committed to safety, ethics, and clinician oversight in all deployments:+ Therapist-in-the-loop design: KidGo is operated by trained professionals following centre-approved protocols.+ Risk management: Devices are delivered with comprehensive training, checklists, and post-market support for continuous safety monitoring.+ Data stewardship: Usage and outcomes data are handled in accordance with applicable privacy standards and local regulatory requirements.Roadmap: from deployment to global accessBuilding on the Pisa milestone, RoboCT will:+ Expand European collaborations: Engage rehabilitation hospitals, research institutes, and universities to broaden access and evidence generation.+ Support training & certification: Offer structured training for clinicians, with competency assessments and refresher modules.+ Advance data-driven care: Enhance analytics, reporting, and interoperability to integrate KidGo outputs into clinical records and quality dashboards.+ Scale responsibly: Align manufacturing and service capacity to support additional countries and regions, ensuring reliable supply and sustained clinical support.RoboCT spokesperson: “Technology can narrow distances—between children and their goals, families and caregivers, clinics and the latest science. We will continue to invest in research, training, and partnerships so more children can rebuild mobility with confidence and dignity.”About KidGo™KidGo™ is RoboCT’s paediatric lower-limb exoskeleton for robot-assisted gait training. Combining intelligent gait modelling, adjustable assist-as-needed control, and engaging interfaces, KidGo is engineered to help clinicians deliver personalised, measurable therapy to children with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions affecting lower-limb function.About RoboCTRoboCT is a rehabilitation technology company dedicated to advancing intelligent, human-centred solutions that elevate clinical quality and expand access to care. Through sustained investment in research, engineering, and clinician collaboration, RoboCT’s portfolio supports neurorehabilitation across paediatric and adult populations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.