RoboCT Showcases at RehabWeek Chicago 2025, Advancing a Human-Centred Global Rehabilitation Strategy

At RehabWeek Chicago 2025, RoboCT showcased clinician-centred exoskeletons, highlighting safer gait rehab and an evidence-driven path to scale.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboCT today announced a successful North American showcase at RehabWeek Chicago 2025 (12–16 May), one of the world’s premier gatherings in rehabilitation medicine and technology. Hosted in downtown Chicago and convening clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders across multiple allied societies, RehabWeek provided a high-impact platform for RoboCT to demonstrate its latest rehabilitative and assistive exoskeleton systems and to deepen international partnerships for clinical translation and scale.RehabWeek’s multi-society format—bringing together leading clinical and engineering communities under a common programme—enabled RoboCT to engage across disciplines on evidence, workflow integration, and patient access. With workshops, keynotes, poster sessions, and lab/clinic visits concentrated over five days, the event allowed hands-on evaluation of device ergonomics, safety features, and therapist-centred controls in realistic use cases spanning early mobilisation through community reintegration.“Our mission is simple: turn advanced robotics into everyday care,” said Wang Tian, Founder & CEO of RoboCT. “RehabWeek Chicago let us work side-by-side with therapists and researchers on the details that matter—fast setup, robust safety, transparent data, and measurable functional gains. When technology serves clinicians and patients first, it scales with confidence.”Clinical readiness, by designRoboCT’s rehabilitative exoskeleton portfolio is engineered for day-to-day use in hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and—over time—supervised community settings. Core design principles include:+ Therapist-centred control: Intuitive interfaces, adjustable assistance, and guided checklists help clinicians tailor dose and intensity to patient status and goals.+ Safety architecture: Multi-sensor monitoring, harness integration, and validated emergency-stop protocols support confident early-stage gait training.+ Operational efficiency: Rapid donning/doffing, repeatable parameter presets, and streamlined documentation reduce setup burden and increase meaningful repetitions per session.+ Actionable data: Session metrics on cadence, distance, assistance levels, and tolerance provide clinical transparency and support protocol refinement and outcome tracking.Across live demos and technical discussions, RehabWeek participants highlighted the importance of fitting technology to real clinical workflow—from ward mobilisation to outpatient gait retraining—while maintaining patient comfort and psychological safety. RoboCT’s systems are designed to complement conventional therapy by delivering consistent, task-specific practice that can be replicated and scaled within multidisciplinary care plans.From pilots to scale: a global pathwayRoboCT’s presence in Chicago reinforces the company’s broader international strategy: co-design with clinicians, validate in multi-site settings, and standardise protocols for safe, efficient adoption. The company is prioritising partnerships that link training pathways, implementation playbooks, and shared outcome measures—steps that translate pilot successes into sustained hospital-to-home impact.Key elements of the roadmap include:+ Structured training & certification for therapists and biomedical engineers, enabling safe deployment and consistent practice standards.Implementation toolkits that address patient selection, safety checklists, documentation workflows, and maintenance, adapted to local regulatory contexts.+ Evidence frameworks focusing on therapy dose, functional milestones, tolerance, and patient-reported outcomes to guide procurement and reimbursement dialogue.+ Interoperability with digital rehabilitation ecosystems to support longitudinal monitoring, clinical decision-making, and service quality.“RehabWeek is where science, engineering, and frontline care intersect,” added Wang Tian. “By aligning on clinical protocols and data that matter to patients and providers, we can move faster than the traditional pilot-to-nowhere cycle and bring reliable, therapist-guided robotics to scale.”Collaboration invitationsRoboCT welcomes collaboration with hospitals, rehabilitation networks, and research institutions on:+ Joint training and competency programmes to build local capability;+ Multi-site clinical evaluations to strengthen the evidence base;+ Workflow co-design to integrate exoskeletons into acute, post-acute, and community pathways;+ Knowledge exchange through workshops and clinician roundtables, including within future RehabWeek cycles and allied society meetings.About RehabWeek Chicago 2025RehabWeek is a biennial, multi-society congress uniting leading organisations in rehabilitation research, clinical practice, and technology. The 2025 edition took place 12–16 May 2025 in Chicago, featuring workshops, scientific sessions, poster forums, and networking events hosted at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk and partner venues across the city.About RoboCTRoboCT develops intelligent rehabilitation solutions that help people regain mobility and independence. Combining human-centred design, robust safety engineering, and clinical evidence, RoboCT’s exoskeleton technologies enable therapist-guided gait training across inpatient and outpatient settings. Working with global partners, RoboCT advances training, research, and service models that translate innovation into measurable outcomes for patients and care teams.

