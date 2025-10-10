RoboCT Showcases Rehabilitative Exoskeleton at CMG World Robot Skills Competition, Highlighting Human Impact of Robotics

CMG World Robot Skills opening: RoboCT’s rehabilitative exoskeleton on stage as hosts, lights, and screens frame a live demo of therapist-guided gait training. Live trial at CMG: attendee dons RoboCT’s exoskeleton for a therapist-guided walk, with safety checks and real-time adjustments on stage. Dual demo at CMG: two participants walk side-by-side in RoboCT exoskeletons as clinicians monitor cadence, balance, and safety checks.

At CMG World Robot Skills, RoboCT demonstrates a therapist-guided exoskeleton, highlighting safer gait rehab and the human impact of cutting-edge robotics.

The CMG stage let us show what matters most: robotics that restore mobility and dignity. Innovation only counts when it becomes everyday care for real people.” — Dr Wang Tian, Founder & CEO, RoboCT

BEIJING, CHINA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboCT today announced the successful debut of its rehabilitative exoskeleton at the “Smart Light Valley · CMG World Robot Skills Competition,” a first-of-its-kind, prime-time showcase of advanced robotics broadcast by China Media Group (CMG). The competition’s opening ceremony and themed task challenges aired on CMG’s Science & Education Channel (CCTV-10), with the closing ceremony on CCTV-1, bringing embodied intelligence and real-world robotics applications to national audiences from 4–10 August 2025.The event, jointly produced by CMG’s Social Education Program Center, Hubei Station, and Technology Bureau, in collaboration with the Wuhan East Lake High-Tech Development Zone Administration and Alibaba (China) Co., Ltd., spotlighted robotics’ transition from laboratory prototypes to practical deployments across public safety, emergency response, industrial logistics, and life-services settings. By combining stagecraft with task-driven, scenario-based engineering demonstrations, the programme framed a human-centred vision of “humans and machines evolving together.”RoboCT’s exoskeleton drew strong interest from media and attendees for its therapist-guided controls, rapid set-up, and multi-sensor safety architecture designed for consistent, high-quality gait retraining. The system supports over-ground, task-specific practice and adjustable assistance levels to match individual patient needs—helping clinicians deliver measurable therapy intensity while maintaining comfort and confidence.“In rehabilitation, technology matters only when it improves access, safety, and outcomes,” said Dr Wang Tian, Founder and CEO of RoboCT. “Our exoskeleton is engineered around the clinician and the patient: quick calibration, robust safety checks, and transparent data to inform care decisions. The CMG stage was an opportunity to demonstrate how engineering can translate into meaningful steps for people rebuilding mobility and independence.”Technology with a Human FocusThroughout the programme, audiences saw how embodied intelligence can extend human capabilities and restore function—reinforcing the principle that innovation should reduce barriers, not create distance. This aligns with RoboCT’s design philosophy: build devices that integrate into real clinical workflows, scale repetitions without adding burden to staff, and capture the metrics that matter for dose, tolerance, and progress.The competition’s format—opening ceremony, six themed task challenges, and a closing awards event—provided a national platform to connect robotics with public understanding, while its Wuhan location highlighted China’s “Optics Valley” as a rising hub for high-end manufacturing and intelligent systems. CMG also used the closing ceremony to release forward-looking references such as the “Humanoid Robot Technology Map,” underscoring the sector’s rapid maturation and the need for shared standards, safety, and evidence across clinical and industrial domains.Clinical Readiness by DesignRoboCT’s rehabilitative exoskeleton is built for day-to-day use in hospitals and rehabilitation centres:+ Therapist-centred controls: Intuitive interfaces and adjustable assistance parameters help clinicians tailor sessions to patient status and goals.+ Safety first: multi-sensor monitoring, harness integration, and emergency-stop protocols support confident early mobilisation.+ Efficient workflows: Rapid donning/doffing and guided set-up checks minimise idle time, enabling more meaningful repetitions per session.+ Actionable data: Session metrics provide transparency on dose and performance, helping teams refine protocols and document progress.“Events like the CMG World Robot Skills Competition do more than entertain—they make the future legible,” the Wang Tian added. “By bringing clinical-grade robotics to a national stage, we can inspire patients, families, and clinicians, and accelerate evidence-based adoption that turns pilots into everyday care.”A Platform for CollaborationRoboCT welcomes partnerships with hospitals, rehabilitation networks, and research institutions to advance training, multi-site evaluations, and protocol standardisation. The company’s roadmap includes expansion of therapist training pathways, interoperability with broader digital rehabilitation ecosystems, and ongoing human-factors refinements guided by clinician feedback.About the CMG World Robot Skills CompetitionThe CMG World Robot Skills Competition is a large-scale robotics showcase produced by China Media Group, featuring an opening ceremony, themed task challenges, and a closing awards event across CCTV-10 and CCTV-1. Designed to bridge cutting-edge technology with everyday scenarios, the programme highlights how intelligent systems are moving from labs to frontline applications and into people’s lives.About RoboCTRoboCT develops intelligent rehabilitation solutions that help people regain mobility and independence. Combining human-centred design, robust safety engineering, and clinical evidence, RoboCT’s exoskeleton technology enables therapist-guided gait training across in-patient and out-patient settings. Working with global partners, RoboCT advances training, research, and service models that translate innovation into measurable outcomes for patients and care teams.

UGO Exoskeleton: Restoring Mobility for Lower-Limb Dysfunction

