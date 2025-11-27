El Cielo Resort launches ‘Ho Ho Holidays’: A seasonal offer for wine-loving travelers in Baja California

Festive stay at El Cielo Resort in Valle de Guadalupe

El Cielo Resort presents its seasonal "Ho Ho Holidays" offer, inviting travelers to enjoy a luxury winter escape with hospitality and wine experiences

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- El Cielo Resort, recognized among the best hotels in Valle de Guadalupe , Mexico, announces its limited-time "Ho Ho Holidays" promotion, designed for travelers seeking a premium stay that blends luxury hospitality with the region’s world-class wine culture.Surrounded by vineyards, mountains, and award-winning gastronomy, the property continues to stand out as a leading Valle de Guadalupe hotel, winery, and resort for both leisure and holiday escapes.This seasonal offer invites guests to enjoy special nightly rates, curated holiday amenities, and access to the resort’s signature experiences, including wine tastings, vineyard tours, and dining at Polaris, El Cielo’s fine-dining restaurant inspired by local ingredients.The promotion is available for couples, families, and groups looking to pair a winter getaway with the unique charm of Mexico’s fastest-growing wine region.For reservations, call +52 55 9602 3988 and mention the code IXUXY.Promotion valid for travel until January 4, 2026.El Cielo Resort has earned its reputation as one of the best hotels in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, thanks to its blend of sustainability, vineyard-to-table gastronomy, and elevated hospitality.Its integrated winery and resort model allows guests to stay steps away from the cellar, vineyards, and gastronomic venues that put the Baja wine route on the global map. Guests can also enjoy the chefs’ gastronomic vision at Latitud 32, the resort’s Baja-Yucatán fusion restaurant with panoramic vineyard views, or savor a seasonal meal at Polaris.About El Cielo ResortEl Cielo Resort is a luxury Valle de Guadalupe hotel, winery and resort that stands out for its villa-style accommodations, vineyard surroundings, gastronomic excellence, and award-winning cellar. Located in the heart of Mexico’s most celebrated wine region, the resort offers an immersive experience inspired by sustainability, regional culture, and world-class hospitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

