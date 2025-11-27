A new standard for online elections: Vocdoni debuts its verifiable, secure voting platform

Vocdoni logo

Vocdoni provides a simple, privacy-first, verifiable online voting platform enabling secure remote elections for unions, associations, and local governments

SPAIN, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vocdoni, a global provider of digital voting technology with seven years of experience in secure online elections, is launching Vocdoni App. The web-based platform enables organizations to run secure, fully verifiable online voting processes with significantly lower costs and simpler operations. Accessible directly via vocdoni.io, the platform requires no installation and offers end-to-end management from ballot creation to final results.Across the US, many organizations still depend on outdated voting systems that are slow, costly, and difficult to audit. Vocdoni App addresses these challenges by delivering fast, fraud-resistant decision-making and ensuring that no election results can be contested. Its digital-first design expands accessibility by removing the need for in-person voting or physical mail. Members who live out of state, have limited mobility, or face scheduling constraints can participate reliably from any device.At the core of Vocdoni’s platform is a verifiable, privacy-preserving voting protocol that prevents tampering by internal or external actors. Without systems like these, organizations risk human counting errors, unclear audit trails, and legal disputes: issues that can delay or delegitimize critical decisions. Vocdoni App eliminates these vulnerabilities through transparent, immutable, independently verifiable vote recording, allowing any participant to confirm the integrity of the process.Hundreds of organizations worldwide already rely on Vocdoni’s technology, including cooperatives, trade unions, sports clubs, member associations, political parties, and local governments. These institutions have reported up to fivefold increases in voter participation along with substantial cost reductions by eliminating logistics, staff time, and travel requirements.Designed for simplicity and autonomy, Vocdoni App gives governing bodies full control over their voting processes. Administrators can manage voter rolls and credentials, create ballots, run test elections, and access certified results instantly once polls close. The platform also includes advanced features such as secure authentication (2FA) via SMS or email, multiple voting methods, and role-based team management for organizations."Many organizations are still voting with 1990s-era technology that is expensive, slow, and hard to verify," said Ferran Reyes, co-founder of Vocdoni. "Today’s distributed workforces and post-pandemic governance models require remote decision-making tools that include everyone, no matter where they live. Vocdoni App enables that shift with secure, modern voting built for the way organizations operate now".Vocdoni App is available through flexible subscription plans, including a free tier and trial options. The company also offers personalized onboarding and additional services for organizations with specialized requirements.

