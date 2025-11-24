Presidente InterContinental Cozumel launches ‘Ho Ho Holidays’, a seasonal premium Caribbean offer

Guests enjoy festive-season tranquility at Cozumel

The resort introduces its "Ho Ho Holidays" promotion, inviting travelers to enjoy a premium beachside escape this season

COZUMEL, MEXICO, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presidente InterContinental Cozumel Resort & Spa unveils its new "Ho Ho Holidays" promotion, inviting guests to enjoy a refined island getaway during the festive season. Designed for travelers searching for a vacation package to Cozumel that blends luxury, relaxation, and value, this limited-time offer highlights the property’s commitment to redefining holiday travel in the Mexican Caribbean.With growing demand for premium hotel deals in Cozumel, the resort introduces this seasonal promotion to encourage travelers to experience the island’s warm hospitality, vibrant marine life, and peaceful beachfront setting.As one of the leading hotel in Cozumel options for couples, families, and adventure seekers, Presidente InterContinental elevates the guest experience through world-class service, exclusive beachfront access, and curated holiday activities.The "Ho Ho Holidays" offer includes:Up to 25 % off room rates when booking early.Buffet breakfast included for two adults in the resort’s signature dining venue.Resort credit of USD $50 per room, per night for stays of 3 nights or more.Early check-in and late check-out privileges.The promotion is available for a limited time and encourages travelers to secure their reservations early as demand for Cozumel’s winter travel season continues to rise.The holiday season is one of the most enchanting times to visit the island, combining serene coastal scenery with festive programming ideal for couples, families, and solo travelers.Cozumel offers a unique sense of peace during the holidays, and our goal is to provide guests with an experience that blends celebration and relaxation.Perfect for guests planning a romantic escape, a family retreat, or a relaxing solo break, this special vacation package to Cozumel further positions Presidente InterContinental as a leading choice for holiday travel in the region.For more information or to book, travelers can contact the resort directly through its official channels. The "Ho Ho Holidays" promotion is valid when reserving by phone at +52 55 9435 6198 and mentioning the promotional code IXUXY.

