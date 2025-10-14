Travesla Logo Salil Nath, Founder and CEO of Travesla Hahnair Appoints Travesla as the official Service Partner in India

Partnership will enhance sales, support, training & ticketing for Indian travel agencies with Hahnair’s suite of ticketing services’ access to 350+ airlines.

We are proud to represent Hahnair in India, opening new opportunities for travel agencies with secure processes and reliable support.” — Salil Nath, Founder & CEO, Travesla

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hahnair, a global leader in airline distribution services, proudly announces the appointment of Travesla as its official service partner in India. Effective September 1, 2025, this partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening the sales &support system for travel agencies across India. With Travesla’s extensive expertise led by aviation industry veteran Salil Nath, the collaboration aims to provide local travel agencies with enhanced access to Hahnair’s robust suite of ticketing services, which spans over 350 partner airlines worldwide.Hahnair’s decision to collaborate with Travesla reflects a shared commitment to empowering the Indian travel trade through reliable, efficient, and secure processes. Travesla, known for its deep understanding of the Indian market and its longstanding relationships with travel agencies, will serve as the primary point of contact for agencies seeking guidance on ticketing services, training, and operational support.Salil Nath, Founder and CEO of Travesla, shared, “We are proud to represent Hahnair in India. For travel agents, Hahnair’s leading airline network, along with secure processes and reliable support, will open up new opportunities for Indian agencies and help them better serve their clients.” This appointment underscores Travesla’s partner-first approach, which focuses on equipping travel agencies with the necessary tools to tap into wider global opportunities.Under this new partnership, Travesla’s responsibilities will include providing information about Hahnair’s comprehensive airline ticketing solutions, conducting tailored training sessions and presentations to travel partners, and assisting agencies with requests for ticketing authority from Hahnair’s extensive airline partner base. This localized support is designed to meet the specific needs of Indian travel agencies, thereby enabling improved efficiency and growth in the competitive travel market.Kimberley Long, Vice President of Agency Distribution at Hahnair, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Travesla. Their service and deep understanding of the Indian market will be invaluable in strengthening our support to travel agencies across the region.” Her sentiments highlight the value Hahnair places on Travesla’s market insights and dedication to service excellence.Bharat Kapoor, Regional Vice President at Hahnair, endorsed the collaboration by saying, “We trust Travesla to be an extension of Hahnair in India. Their market expertise, commitment to service, and close relationships with the travel trade make them the ideal partner for representing us locally.” This endorsement reflects the confidence Hahnair has in Travesla’s ability to provide seamless support to agencies and to represent their brand with integrity and professionalism.This partnership aligns with Hahnair’s global mission to empower travel agencies with access to secure processes, reliable support, and opportunities to issue tickets for a vast network of airlines. By combining Hahnair’s global reach with Travesla’s deep local market knowledge, travel agencies in India stand to benefit from improved service quality, expanded global ticketing options, and enhanced operational support.Travesla invites travel agencies and partners to learn more about their airline management services and global distribution capabilities by visiting their official website at travesla.com and exploring their specialized service offerings at travesla.com/airline-management. The collaboration between Hahnair and Travesla is expected to usher in a new era of growth and opportunity for the Indian travel trade, enabling agencies to better serve their customers with an extensive airline network and dedicated, locally relevant support.

New Generation GSA: Travesla is now Hahnair's Service Partner in India

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.