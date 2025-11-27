Water and Sanitation on rising Mpumalanga water levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to exercise caution around watercourses as water levels continue to rise in the Mpumalanga Province. This is as the province continues to experience persistent rainfall.

The latest DWS weekly state of reservoirs report issued this week shows that the average dam levels in Mpumalanga increased from 95.7% to 96.5%. The Water Management Areas (WMAs) also recorded improvements in water levels with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA increasing from 88.1% to 89.8% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA also increasing from 92.0% to 93.6%.

In terms of the districts, only Gert Sibande recorded a slight decline, dropping from 99.0% to 98.1%. Ehlanzeni and Nkangala recorded improvements with Ehlanzeni rising from 84.5% to 88.7% and Nkangala from 100.3% to 100.8%.

Most listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded improvements in water levels except for Longmere and Primkop dams which recorded declines from 89.5% to 89.1% and 102.2% to 101.1%, respectively.

The listed dams which recorded improvements include Blyderivierpoort Dam from 83.8% to 97.4%, Buffelskloof Dam from 97.4% to 100.3%, Driekoppies Dam from 86.4% to 88.4%, Klipkopjes Dam from 81.1% to 84.7%, Witklip Dam from 85.9% to 89.3%, Kwena Dam from 77.4% to 83.3%, Da Gama Dam from 88.2% to 91.4%, Inyaka Dam from 93.4% to 96.5%, and Ohrigstad Dam from 43.4% to 46.9%.

In Gert Sibande District, Grootdraai and Heyshope are the only listed dams which recorded declines in water volumes, recording drops from 104.5% to 100.8% and 101.3% to 100.4%, respectively. It should be noted that some drops in water levels are a result the opening of sluice gates in terms of dam safety protocols.

The remaining dams which recorded improvements include Nooitgedacht Dam from 97.8% to 99.9%, Vygeboom Dam from 99.1% to 100.8%, Jericho Dam from 89.2% to 91.0%, Westoe Dam from 59.5% to 61.5%, and Morgenstond Dam from 99.2% to 100.8%.

The Nkangala District experienced a mixed bowl with Witbank and Loskop dams experiencing declines in water levels, dropping from 97.5% to 96.9% and 103.6% to 102.4%, respectively.

On the positive, Middelburg Dam increased from 88.0% to 96.5% and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam increased from 98.9% to 101.1%.

DWS reminds the public that South Africa remains a water-scarce country and calls for responsible, wise, and prudent use of the available water for sustainable water supply. The Department further encourages communities to practice safe rainwater harvesting during rainy days to relieve the strain on municipal water systems and ensure sustainable water supply for all.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

#GovZAUpdates