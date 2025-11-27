International Relations and Cooperation on commemoration of 48th United Nations International Day of Solidarity the Palestinian people

The South African Government joins the international community in commemorating the 48th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and renews its shared commitment to achieve a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine.

This year, the 48th United Nations International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People coincides with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the State of Palestine. South Africa and Palestine continue to share fraternal ties of solidarity and cooperation that are based on upholding international law, while together we are working towards creating a better life for our people, our regions, and the world.

In this regard, on 28 November 2025, HE Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, will participate in the commemorative event, supported by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka.

The quest for Palestinian self-determination and statehood remains unresolved after 75 years and remains at the core of ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the Middle East. In this regard, this occasion provides us with a crucial opportunity to reflect and take stock of the plight of the Palestinian people and to chart a way forward.

On this day, South Africa once again calls on Israel to realise that the only way to achieve peace is the cessation of its illegal occupation of Palestine and compliance with its obligations under international law, including adherence to the various United Nations resolutions through the decades in this matter. South Africa remains resolute in its commitment to continue strengthening the bonds of long-standing solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with Palestine, and calls upon the international community to tirelessly work for the attainment of peace and to provide strong humanitarian, economic and political support to the Palestinians.

In keeping with South Africa’s long-term and principled support for the Palestinian people, the Government of South Africa remains committed to supporting initiatives aimed at refocusing the international agenda on Palestine and reviving a genuine Middle East peace process that places Palestinian agency at its core.

In the context of the current genocide underway in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and in Gaza in particular, South Africa reiterates its call for the immediate implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, including adherence by Israel to a permanent cease-fire, the provision of unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza through UN and other reputable humanitarian agencies, the withdrawal of Israeli Occupation Forces to the border with Egypt, and for consultations with the Palestinian authorities on the way forward in terms of reconstruction and Palestine’s future governance.

South Africa calls on all UN member states as Third Party states to ensure that they adhere to their international obligations not to engage in any actions that would sustain the illegal occupation or the current genocide in Palestine. It is the duty of the international community to work tirelessly in assisting the Palestinian people to achieve their aspirations of freedom, justice and statehood.