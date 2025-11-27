Programmers.io and ACR Announce Continued Partnership to Transform Global Manufacturing and Distribution Operations

Programmers.io & ACR strengthen their partnership to drive innovation in global manufacturing and distribution.

Programmers.io renews its partnership with ACR to drive IBM i modernization, boost efficiency, and advance smart manufacturing with innovative tech solutions.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Programmers.io, a global technology company specializing in IBM i and IBM Z modernization solutions, is pleased to announce their continued partnership with ACR, a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of essential packaging and preparation products used across the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries.

This partnership not only represents a renewed commitment to improving operational efficiency, but also an exciting time in the era of Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing. As companies around the globe seek to keep pace with the constantly evolving technological landscape, Programmers.io and ACR have other plans – to lead the way in adaptive consumer solutions and market-driven innovation.

Programmers.io and ACR: History and Past Successes

The partners share a synergistic history spanning several years, citing strategic integration, automation, B2B commerce and ERP support initiatives that have improved ACR’s customer experience end-to-end.

One project delivered major improvements to ACR’s ERP system, including automated PO updates, enhanced security, and a custom invoice app that lets customers download invoices independently – boosting customer satisfaction and saving hundreds of manual hours each year for the ACR team.

Other instances included strategic integrations that unlocked new sales channels through the establishment of a direct B2B commerce channel, helping unlock new revenue streams for the ACR team with trusted suppliers and partners.

Collaboration and a focus on quality have been noted as key factors to the companies’ success, reflecting a shared ethos of excellence and a drive to push the bounds of what’s possible.

Nirmal Khatri, VP of Technology at Programmers.io, comments on the practical impact of Programmers.io and ACR’s shared relationship and shares his projection for a promising future.

“Five years marks a cycle of profound transformation and shared achievement. Together, we’ve not only navigated external challenges but embraced innovation—implementing advanced forecasting models, diversifying sourcing strategies, and accelerating critical deliverables with precision and care. Through joint training and real-world application, our teams have built deep expertise in the technologies and processes that power modern infrastructure. This milestone is not an ending; it’s a launching pad for continued progress. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with ACR, driving ERP modernization, and delivering sustainable, high-impact solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-changing market.”

The Vision and Leadership Behind the Partnership

Further accentuating the strategic vision behind this partnership, Thai Vong, Chief Information Officer at ACR, was recently recognized as Global CIO of the Year. This recognition reflects his strategic leadership and forward-looking approach, which continues to drive ACR’s technological evolution and strengthen its partnership with Programmers.io.

“The strength of any modern enterprise comes from the reliability, intelligence, and adaptability of its core systems. At ACR, we’ve been intentional in elevating that foundation.” comments Thai, “Programmers.io has been a valuable partner in the areas where deep IBM i development, precise ERP customization, and disciplined integration work directly contribute to our operational performance. Their technical depth helps us simplify legacy complexity while we focus on scaling data insights, automation, and architectural improvements that position ACR for its next phase of growth”

“As we continue to evolve, we’re building an architecture that scales with the business and helps us respond to market shifts with clarity and intention. Partnerships that bring this level of rigor give us the space to execute with discipline while still advancing what’s possible – and it enables us to stay focused on the priorities that matter most.”

By combining deep manufacturing industry expertise with a strong base in IT consulting, the two companies are exploring further joint initiatives in ERP integration, AI/ML, analytics, cloud adoption, and intelligent automation. From a customer perspective, this partnership promises new innovations in environmentally responsible solutions, unique experiences, and groundbreaking product designs.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming initiatives, please visit https://programmers.io/ or weareACR.com.

About Programmers.io

Programmers.io is an ISO42001 and ISO27001-certified technology company that has served global Fortune 500 clients for over a decade. Boasting the world’s largest team of over 300 dedicated IBM i and IBM Z professionals, they specialize in full-service modernization, AI enablement, cloud migration, integration, infrastructure, and automation services. They provide professional advisory across 15+ industries and back up their projects with an industry-unique Happiness Guarantee.

About ACR

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, the ACR family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information about the ACR brand and to explore ACR’s comprehensive range of foodservice essentials and packaging solutions, please visit https://weareACR.com/.

