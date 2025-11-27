Justice and Constitutional Development on NDPP recruitment process advancing to interview stage

The Advisory Panel for the selection of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), chaired by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, met on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, to finalise the screening of nominated candidates for the position of NDPP.

The sitting follows last week’s resolution by the Panel to extend the recruitment process in order to broaden the pool of potential candidates.

Through the Legal Practice Council (LPC), a call was issued to all law bodies to assist in widening the scope of nominations, with submissions invited until 24 November 2025.

In this regard the Panel met and during the meeting, the Panel considered a total of 32 applications and identified six candidates who met the minimum requirements.

The following individuals have been identified for the interview stage:

1. Adv Nicolette Astraid Bell

Adv Bell currently serves as the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Her previous roles include Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in Cape Town, Senior State Advocate and State Advocate at the Johannesburg Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, as well as Public Prosecutor at the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court.

2. Adv Hermione Cronje

Adv Cronje is presently a freelance international anti-corruption and asset recovery specialist, working on short-term contracts with international development institutions and South African non-governmental organisations.

Her previous experience includes serving as a consultant to the Stolen Assets Recovery Initiative (StAR), independent commissioner for the European Union Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine, strategic advisor to the GlobE Network, consultant to Open Secrets, researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the University of Cape Town, and Investigating Director at the NPA.

She has also practised as an advocate of the High Court and member of the Cape Bar, and held roles in the Asset Forfeiture Unit as Regional Head, Senior State Advocate and Junior State Advocate. Earlier roles include Professional Assistant to the NDPP at the NPA and Researcher to the Select Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development in Parliament..

3. Adv Andrea Johnson

Adv Johnson is currently the Investigating Director at the National Prosecuting Authority. Her previous positions include Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Prosecutor at the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Junior State Advocate at the NPA, Senior State Advocate and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions at the Directorate of Special Operations, as well as National Coordinator for Organised Crime. She has also served as Acting Special Director at the NPA.

4. Adv Xolisile Jennifer Khanyile

Adv Khanyile currently serves as Chair of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime. Her previous experience includes Director at the Financial Intelligence Centre, Director of Public Prosecutions in the Free State, Acting Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the NPS, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in South Gauteng, Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Senior State Advocate in Johannesburg, and earlier roles as District Court Prosecutor, Control Prosecutor in Madadeni and Regional Court Control Prosecutor in Newcastle.

5. Adv Adrian Carl Mopp

Adv Mopp is currently the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape at the NPA. His previous roles include Regional Head and Deputy Regional Head for Special Operations in the Western Cape, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Senior State Advocate in the Investigating Directorate for organised crime and at the Office of the Auditor-General, and Public Prosecutor in Kimberley and Makhanda. Earlier experience includes practising as a candidate attorney at Frank Sithole & Company, serving as a detective in the South African Police Service, and chairing both the Tax Board in KwaZulu-Natal and the Municipal Bids Appeal Tribunal.

6. Adv Menzi Simelane

Adv Simelane currently practises as an advocate with the Johannesburg Society of Advocates. His previous positions include Special Adviser to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, National Director of Public Prosecutions at the NPA, Director-General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission, and Research Assistant at the Agricultural Research Council.

The candidates will be advised of the interview arrangements in due course, and in line with the principles of transparency and openness, the Panel invites comments from interested persons and institutions on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates identified for interviews.

Submissions may be sent to the Secretariat at NDPPpanel@justice.gov.za by no later than 05 December 2025.

The Panel is still targeting 10–11 December 2025 for the interview process.

