MEC David Maynier urges matrics to celebrate safely

With the matric exam session completed, a number of learners will be attending formal matric rage events and smaller end-of-exams or “pens-down” parties over the next week.

It is understandable that our matrics would like to celebrate the end of their school career, but we urge them to do so responsibly.

We encourage all matrics attending these events to:

Familiarise themselves with the safety measures at the event itself, and the relevant local emergency phone numbers;

Keep a close eye on their valuables at all times;

Similarly, keep a close eye on their beverages at all times, and not leave them unattended;

Report anything suspicious to the South African Police Service or event organisers immediately;

Avoid drinking and driving; and

Set up a buddy system for safety, as well as keep in regular contact with their parents.

Parents should also ensure that their children understand the risks involved in any event or party, and to ensure that they have made arrangements to stay in contact with their children and know what to do in an emergency.

A party can have a lifelong impact if something goes wrong. Put your future first, and celebrate safely!

