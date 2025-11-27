Fun City unveils four-hour triple deal takeover

A four-hour mega offer delivering 3x fun, 3x value, and unbeatable festive-season excitement across the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long weekend is just around the corner, and Fun City has just made it exciting with an irresistible fun offer of the year! On 29 November 2025, from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM, families across the UAE can take advantage of a spectacular four-hour-only deal that delivers unbeatable value and unforgettable fun.For just AED 450, guests will receive AED 1,500 worth of value, which includes 116 play credits and three exciting toys, a deal that is nearly impossible to match in the family entertainment space. No more hunting for the perfect family plan. No more letdowns. This limited-time offer brings families more play, more rewards, and more savings than ever before.Unbeatable Value, Only for Four HoursFun City’s Triple Deal is available exclusively on 29 November, and only during a tight four-hour window, making the offer even more exciting. Between 8 AM and 12 PM, visitors can grab this mega bundle at any Fun City, Fun Block, or Fun Works stores across the UAE or online onParents can also buy this package online from the Fun City official website, www.funcityarabia.com without having to visit any store.One of the biggest benefits of this special offer is that the 116 play credits remain valid for six months, giving families the flexibility to enjoy their play sessions at their own pace. Whether you're planning weekend outings, looking for a fun wintertime or just a seasonal gifting option, Triple Deal can’t be missed!Fun City: A Dedicated Indoor Family Entertainment HubFun City has long been a household name known for offering high-quality family entertainment and indoor playground in Dubai, and across the Middle East at accessible prices. With a wide range of arcade games, rides, children play area, and activities, the brand appeals to parents seeking safe, engaging spaces for their children and to teens who enjoy immersive games and social play.This Triple Deal demonstrates Fun City’s core mission of creating affordable, memorable experiences for families and kids. Whether you are a young parent looking to treat your little one with moments of extreme fun or a parent looking for power-packed "get-to-know" moments with your teenage kids, this Fun City deal promises to cater to anyone who seeks fun.A Perfect Start to the Festive SeasonWith the holiday season approaching, this limited-time promotion offers families a perfect way to add joy to their upcoming celebrations. The inclusion of three toys alongside the play credits makes the offer even more attractive, especially for parents looking for festive gifts or rewards for their children.Don’t Miss OutThe clock is ticking. Whether you're a Fun City regular or planning your first visit, this 29 November, between 8 AM and 12 PM, is your chance to secure a deal that triples your fun and triples your value. Head to your nearest Fun City, Fun Block, or Fun Works, or simply hop online to claim this unbeatable offer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.