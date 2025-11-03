Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut Open Four Inclusive Branches Across the UAE Operated by People of Determination

Group photo of Pizza Hut team Pizza Hut location

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • New inclusive Pizza Hut branches have now opened in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah, operated by individuals with hearing and speech impairments.• In partnership with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), supporting the UAE’s national vision for inclusive employment and accessibility.• Part of the “Opportunity4All” initiative by Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut (YUM! Brands) to create meaningful job opportunities for People of Determination.• Americana Restaurants introduces the “Sign & Smile” card to help customers communicate with team members using basic sign language.Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut (YUM! Brands) have announced the launch of four inclusive Pizza Hut branches across the United Arab Emirates in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Fujairah, operated by team members with hearing and speech impairments. This milestone marks the opening of the country’s first Pizza Hut restaurants operated by People of Determination under the Opportunity4All initiative, reflecting both brands’ commitment to creating equitable and empowering employment opportunities.The Opportunity4All initiative, jointly led by Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut (YUM! Brands) in partnership with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, focuses on providing inclusive and meaningful employment for individuals with hearing and speech impairments, creating workplaces where everyone can thrive with confidence and purpose. The program aligns with the UAE Vision 2031 and the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which emphasize social inclusion, equal opportunity, and active community participation.The team at the new branches have undergone extensive training in food preparation, customer service, and hospitality, while managers have been equipped with sign language skills and communication tools to ensure seamless daily operations and meaningful customer interactions.“Our purpose has always been to build communities around the joy of food,” said Sheldon Williams, General Manager of Pizza Hut at Americana Restaurants. “The opening of four inclusive branches across the UAE brings that purpose to life. It shows that when opportunity is accessible to all, individuals thrive, and communities grow stronger. We are proud that our inclusion strategy aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2031 and its commitment to empowering People of Determination.”As part of its continuous efforts to raise awareness of sign language, Americana Restaurants launched the “Sign & Smile” card. The card is an interactive tool designed to help customers learn basic sign-language phrases to place orders and engage with employees. It also serves as a communication bridge, reflecting Americana Restaurants’ vision of building an inclusive community.“Through Opportunity4All, we are proving that when we open our doors to People of Determination, we strengthen our teams, enrich our communities, and show what true inclusion looks like in action.” said Hudson Scott, General Manager, Pizza Hut Middle East & Africa (YUM! Brands).Mohamed Abdelreda shalwani, Head of Recruitment Department at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) added: “This partnership reflects our shared mission to enable People of Determination to lead independent, dignified, and fulfilling professional lives. Together, we are setting a model for inclusion that inspires both the public and private sectors.”This launch marks the fourth regional expansion of the Opportunity4All initiative following successful openings in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, continuing the shared vision of Americana Restaurants and Pizza Hut to champion inclusion and equal opportunity across the region.About Americana RestaurantsAmericana Restaurants is the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in its 12 countries of operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.The Company’s portfolio includes a range of iconic global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee Baskin Robbins and carpo. Americana Restaurants’ customer-centric restaurant platform, which includes 19 proprietary SuperApps, allows customers to experience their favourite global restaurant brands and meals when they want, where they want and how they want.The Company’s historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange in 2022 marked the region’s first-ever concurrent dual-listing. Today, Americana Restaurants is a leading master franchisee and a food and beverage pioneer with decades-long heritage, an extensive geographic footprint, long-standing franchisor relationships and a diverse restaurant portfolio that spans the full out-of-home dining spectrum from QSR to fast casual, coffee and indulgence.For more information, please visit: www.americanarestaurants.com

