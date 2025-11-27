Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina launches ground-breaking Centre for Quantum Computing and Technology at UKZN, 28 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the keynote address at the launch of the Centre for Quantum Computing and Technology (CQCtec) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Friday, 28 November.

Jointly funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and UKZN, the centre was established in June 2025 as a hub for multidisciplinary research at UKZN and is designed to help build South Africa’s capabilities in quantum technology.

CQCtec’s vision is to be globally competitive in research, train a strong pipeline of local graduates, and commercialise quantum technologies to contribute to the development of a South African quantum economy.

The centre is a node of the South African Quantum Technologies Initiative (SAQuTI), launched in 2021 as the country’s first coordinated national strategy for quantum technologies, with other nodes operating at four different universities in the country.

It aims to advance research in quantum computing, communication, and sensing, enabling breakthroughs in cybersecurity, healthcare, logistics, and finance, and positioning South Africa as a continental leader in the Second Quantum Revolution.

International partnerships with leading quantum companies in Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Stockholm open pathways for joint research, training opportunities, and commercialisation of quantum technology. The director of the Centre, Prof Thomas Konrad, coordinates the African Quantum Alliance (AfriQA), a network to develop Africa’s first quantum computing capabilities.

Details of event:

Date: 28 November 2025

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Venue: Main Joosub Hall, UKZN Westville Campus

