MEC David Maynier on National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards

More national awards for Western Cape teachers and officials!

Our Western Cape teachers and officials walked away with multiple awards at the National Batho Pele and Innovation Awards (NBP&IA) held on Friday, 28 November 2025, in Kempton Park.

The awards are designed to recognise and reward outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to service excellence across the public sector.

Sipho Manzini, a teacher at Mfuleni High School in the Metro North Education District, shared the bronze award for Innovations Harnessing Technology for Frontline Services. He also received the Special Ministerial Award – Public Sector Trailblazers.

His project, WebAdmin, is an AI-powered platform that provides digital workstations for educators. It enables teachers to integrate artificial intelligence into their everyday work by using their smartphones or laptops together with a customized smart card. To date, the platform has been implemented in 9 schools, with over 250 teachers actively using WebAdmin to enhance their teaching and streamline their workflow

Our Communications team, led by Director of Communications, Bronagh Hammond, received the bronze award for Best service delivery institution or department. The award recognises their outstanding admissions communications campaign, sharing the “Don’t Wait!” message with parents seeking to apply for a place in a school in our province.

Our Examinations team, led by acting Chief Director for Assessment and Examinations, received the bronze award for Innovation Harnessing Technology (ICT or non-ICT solutions). The award recognises the outstanding work the team has done to manage the matric exam process, from registering candidates, to support their wellbeing and preparations, to the marking process.

These awards demonstrate the dedication and leadership for which our province is renowned.

Congratulations to our award winners! Thank you for everything you do to support our schools and learners in the Western Cape!

