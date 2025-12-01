iPendoring hosts Indigenous Language Imbizo and awards ceremony, 2 to 4 Dec

iPendoring 2025: A week of indigenous language innovation

As the iPendoring Awards mark three decades of championing South Africa's indigenous languages, an Imbizo, Awards ceremony and public radio challenge will bring together industry leaders, students, cultural custodians and creative talent to explore how our mother tongues continue to shape identity, innovation and expression.

From 2 to 4 December 2025, iPendoring will host the Indigenous Language Imbizo and celebrate 30 years of creative excellence at the Awards ceremony. These events spotlight how indigenous languages are thriving in the digital age, inspiring the next generation, and remaining central to South Africa's cultural and commercial landscape. Students looking for inspiration and insights into indigenous language creativity are encouraged to attend the Imbizo, as entries remain open for the “Mzansi Sounds Better in Your Language” Student Radio Ad Challenge until 16 December.

iPendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo 2025: AI, digital innovation and the future of mother tongues

The week opens on 2 December with the iPendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo, a half-day gathering that examines how technology, media and creative expression are reimagining South Africa's indigenous languages for the future.

Hosted at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre at the University of Johannesburg's Arts Centre (08:30 – 12:00), the Imbizo features three panel discussions exploring mother tongue literacy innovation, the implications of the Competition Commission's media report for indigenous language publishing, and the role of language as cultural resistance and identity. Lightning talks will unpack how AI is bridging language divides and whether South African brands are genuinely multilingual in practice.

A captivating performance by Zintsomi storytellers will wrap up the morning.

Students interested in indigenous language creativity, innovation and storytelling are especially encouraged to attend the Imbizo for inspiration and industry insights. Entries for the "Mzansi Sounds Better in Your Language" Student Radio Ad Challenge remain open until 16 December 2025.

“Mzansi Sounds Better in Your Language” Student Radio Ad Challenge – still open for entries

Presented in partnership with SABC Radio, Brand South Africa, the Academy of Sound Engineering and iPendoring, the 2025 Student Radio Ad Challenge invites students across South Africa to celebrate what makes them proud to be South African, in one of our official indigenous languages.

Students are invited to submit a 30-second radio script that captures authentic stories – whether it's Sunday lunch at gogo's house, a sunset at Signal Hill, or a weekend spent at a family wedding in Limpopo. Ten winning scripts will be selected, professionally produced and aired nationally – one in each indigenous language. The top entry will receive R20,000.

No experience is required. Whether you're a poet, a storyteller, or someone with something authentic to say, this is an opportunity to be heard in your own language.

iPendoring Awards 2025: Celebrating 30 years with an outstanding cast and a night to remember

The week culminates on 4 December 2025 with the 30th annual iPendoring Awards ceremony at the UJ Arts Centre in Johannesburg – Mzansi's biggest celebration of indigenous language creativity.

Among this year's cast is Sello Maake kaNcube, stepping back into the sharp suit of advertising legend Archie Moroka from New Horizons. South Africans know him as the bold, beloved Archie on Generations, the schemer Lucas ‘Daniel’ Nyathi on Scandal!, and the unforgettable Kgosietsile on The Queen. Now he's bringing that gravitas to the iPendoring stage for one night only.

He joins Director Jefferson Tshabalala, whose flair for performance is guaranteed to keep the crowd engaged, alongside the musical fire of Muneyi and Kekelingo.

iPendoring GM Eben Keun says: "Celebrating 30 years of the iPendoring Awards is a milestone for our industry. We're grateful for the support we receive every year, and we can't wait to welcome everyone for what promises to be a memorable evening."

Guests can look forward to an exclusive food experience curated in partnership with Babylonstoren, followed by an afterparty on the lawn to close out the night in style.

Tickets: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/ipendoring-awards-2025

iPendoring is proud to welcome Brand South Africa as a new partner this year, strategically aligning the national brand with mother tongue communication. They join a roster of sponsors and partners including Media24, ATKV, Babylonstoren, SABC Radio, UNESCO, UJ Humanities, UJ Arts & Culture, the Pan-South Africa Language Board, Caxton, Dagbreek Trust and The One Show New York.

Whether you're a finalist, a long-time supporter, or someone who simply loves the magic of South Africa's languages, we'd love to see you there.

Event details:

iPendoring Indigenous Language Imbizo 2025

Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025

Time: 08:30 – 12:00

Venue: Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, UJ Arts Centre, Kingsway Campus, University of Johannesburg

Tickets: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/ipendoring-indigenous-language-imbizo-2025

iPendoring Awards 2025

Date: Wednesday, 4 December 2025

Venue: Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, UJ Arts Centre, Kingsway Campus, University of Johannesburg

Tickets: https://tickets.tixsa.co.za/event/ipendoring-awards-2025

Student Radio Challenge

Deadline: 16 December 2025

Entry link: https://www.pendoring.co.za/radio-challenge/

For media enquiries or more information, contact hello@pendoring.co.za

Notes to Editors:

iPendoring is South Africa's premier indigenous language advertising and marketing awards, celebrating creative excellence in multilingual communication for 30 years. The annual Indigenous Language Imbizo forms part of iPendoring's commitment to championing mother tongue innovation, cultural expression, and the evolving role of indigenous languages in the digital economy

