Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa attends 2025 Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) annual fundraising dinner, 27 Nov

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa will attend the 2025 Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) annual fundraising dinner.

This year’s theme, “Partnering for Impact”, pays tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a royal visionary whose life’s work fused traditional leadership with modern governance. It reflects a legacy rooted in courage, nation-building, and an unwavering belief in education as a catalyst for liberation. Through his foresight, MUT emerged as a transformative space for black excellence, created in a time when opportunity was deliberately withheld, yet hope endured.

Since its inception in 2023, the annual fundraising dinner has evolved into one of MUT’s most meaningful traditions. Beyond celebrating achievements, the event serves as a forum for stakeholders to engage on the university’s long-term development, explore new avenues for collaboration, and mobilise support for initiatives that expand access to quality education. It also reinforces a shared dedication to advancing the Founder’s vision, one that champions education as a pathway to empowerment, economic participation, and enduring social progress.

Members of the media are invited to cover the fundraising dinner scheduled to take place as follows:

Date : 27 November 2025

Time : 17:30

Venue : Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal

For media enquiries kindly contact:

Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, CoGTA

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

