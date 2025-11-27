European Visitors Share First Impressions of Falcon Racing at Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alkhobar has attracted a diverse stream of visitors keen to witness the “Melwah” heats at the Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025. The tournament, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in cooperation with the Eastern Province Governorate, runs until Nov. 30 near Half Moon Bay, while accompanying activities continue in the evenings at Dhahran Expo.Irish visitor Jason Johnston, who has lived in the Eastern Province for 18 months, said it was his first time attending an actual falcon race. He described the experience as both enjoyable and thrilling, noting that his previous knowledge of falcons came only from a Qatari friend who owned several. Attending this year’s competition with his wife, he said, offered a completely different perspective.Johnston added that he was eager to attend with his family after learning that the race venue was close to their home. He said the atmosphere on the ground and the excitement of spectators made the experience even more engaging.Discovering the intricacies of falconry has been part of the adventure for Johnston. Back home, he watched falcons through binoculars during bird-watching outings, but seeing them up close on the Melwah track — and following their timed runs — was, he said, an unforgettable moment. He also noted the warm welcome he received from organizers and visitors despite his limited Arabic.His wife, Susan Johnston, praised the competitive atmosphere and the smooth organization. She said the family’s decision to attend stemmed from simple curiosity and the chance to explore a new type of sporting event. With their children attending a school near the race site, the couple was able to visit the venue after morning drop-off and catch the early heats.The Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025 features 48 Melwah heats with total prize money exceeding SR10 million. The tournament also offers a range of cultural and educational activities designed to introduce visitors of all ages to falconry, including training techniques, falcon care, and immersive hands-on experiences.

