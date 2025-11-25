Falconers unveil secrets behind fastest times at 2025 Saudi Falcons Club Cup in Khobar

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alkhobar is hosting the 2025 Saudi Falcons Club Cup, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in cooperation with the Eastern Province Governorate.The competition runs until Nov. 30 near Half Moon Bay and this year places strong emphasis on field falconry techniques that influence race timing — particularly training methods based on the lure and achieving the ideal launch that allows falcons to clock the fastest results.Falconry specialist Yousef Al-Nasser said that securing the shortest time begins with extensive conditioning that familiarizes the bird with the lure and enables it to read the course the moment its hood is removed. He noted that the falcon can clearly see the ground and the caller but only initiates movement when it detects the motion of the lure’s wing, even if positioned more than 400 meters away.Al-Nasser added that lure movement plays a decisive role in performance, explaining that some falcons demonstrate notable instinct in navigating air currents. The caller adjusts direction with the wind, pulling right or left to keep the falcon on the most efficient path to achieve the strongest timing.He said that falcons are trained in advance to adapt to varying weather conditions, including tailwinds and headwinds. A bird’s weight also affects its ability to benefit from the air, heavier falcons perform better against strong opposing winds, while lighter birds, particularly the gyr, gain more advantage with tailwinds.The tournament has drawn strong attendance from visitors, falconers and heritage enthusiasts, while parallel activities continue at Dhahran Expo each evening.The 2025 Saudi Falcons Club Cup features 48 lure-racing rounds with prize money exceeding SR 10 million, along with accompanying programs that celebrate and promote this longstanding national tradition.

