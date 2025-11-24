Families embrace falconry heritage at Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025 in Alkhobar

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alkhobar is welcoming visitors this week as the Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025 gets underway, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in partnership with the Emirate of the Eastern Province. The competition runs from Nov. 23 to 30 near Half Moon Beach, while evening activities are being held at Dhahran Expo, drawing strong attendance from falconers, families and heritage enthusiasts.Visitor Saad Al-Zahrani said he was pleased to attend the event for the first time with his family, adding that the timing during the school break allowed him to introduce his daughters to the cultural roots of falconry and its national symbolism. He noted that falcons represent “a heritage worth honoring,” and said the Eastern Province has increasingly become a key destination for major events attracting visitors from across the Kingdom and abroad.His daughter, Elisa bint Saad, welcomed the choice of dates, saying that although she is not yet familiar with all falcon species, she often hears about the Saker falcon, and is particularly drawn to the white-feathered Gyrfalcon. She said she hopes to learn more about falcon traits and traditional hunting practices, and encouraged residents and visitors in the region to attend the tournament and explore the educational and cultural programs accompanying it.Al-Zahrani added that he plans to take his daughters to the evening activities at Dhahran Expo, noting that the interactive experiences help introduce children and families to the world of falcons, related crafts, and the cultural heritage of the Eastern Province.The Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025 is considered one of the club’s flagship annual events, held each year in a different region of the Kingdom. The competition features 48 rounds of the Milwah race with total prize awards exceeding SR10 million, along with a wide range of cultural, heritage and educational activities designed for visitors of all ages.

