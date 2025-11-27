Promotional image: 'Shape of Things to Come' writer and director Tony Savo depicted winning "Best Mobile Film" award at Seoul International Short Film Festival 2025 celebrating the River City's reach into the "Seoul of Asia".

Groundbreaking Sci-fi Epic Becomes "Most Awarded" AI-Generated Film in Smartphone Capital of the World

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ' Shape of Things to Come ', the visionary short film from Sacramento-based writer and director Tony Savo, has secured the prestigious "Best Mobile Film" award at the 2025 Seoul International Short Film Festival This latest accolade, won in Seoul, South Korea—the world's capital of mobile technology—is a significant milestone, cementing the pioneering sci-fi epic as the most awarded AI-generated film ever produced.The film's recognition by yet another traditional film festival in a major international market like South Korea follows a long line of wins for the film, spanning from Hollywood to Tokyo. Solidifying the film’s crossover appeal and artistic merit.Produced by Savo’s Sacramento-based tech brand " Sactown Famous " using open-source AI, the short-film guides viewers through a 15-minute roller-coaster ride of a story with a cliffhanger ending that has both audiences and critics, yearning for more.It follows Sacramento gig-worker Tommy Timex as he navigates Silicon Valley’s fast paced AI world. After learning to use AI and developing a powerful social media tool, a catastrophic setback catapults him into a mind-bending vision of the future.The film explores the potential wonders and dangers of artificial intelligence, raising questions about the Singularity and the blurring lines between artificial intelligence and human consciousness.The significance of the film's win at Seoul International Short Film Festival is its validation of the highly coveted "original, narrative-based IP" status that many major AI firms have been striving—and failing—to achieve with their in-house productions and pseudo "AI-generated only" film festivals.​"To me it just further demonstrates the hubris of Silicon Valley," says director Tony Savo, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film as both the protagonist (Tommy Timex) and antagonist (Autonomous, the merciless mech). "The film spotlights some serious blindspots in their fundamental understanding of human consciousness. Now the very film they chose to overlook has officially out surpassed and achieved more than all their in-house productions. The more they continue to ignore it, the bigger it becomes."Setting Industry Precedents​Shape of Things to Come has made several notable achievements: ​It is the first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX. ​It has been and continues to be recognized by established film festivals from around the world, despite being slighted by the very AI tech firms Savo utilized to create it.The film features a distinct retrofuturistic, anime aesthetic. Blending a traditional narrative with immersive first person visuals, surreal dreams and an enchanting synthwave soundtrack.This latest honor further validates Sactown Famous’s innovative approach to filmmaking, proving that compelling, commercially viable content can be generated using accessible, mobile-first technology.About Seoul ISFF​Seoul International Short Film Festival is an established event dedicated to showcasing unique and underrated films that experiment with new methods of narration. The festival prioritizes independent films that explore the human condition and focus on critical contemporary issues.About Sactown Famous​The Sactown Famous brand is a Sacramento-based tech firm specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and digital content creation. The firm creates short-form content, ads, and intellectual property (IP) for various platforms. Sactown Famous is the first brand to launch a fully AI-generated ad campaign on the world's top TV streaming platform Paramount+ and uses the tagline "The Future is Sacramento" to emphasize the city's role as a growing tech hub and leader in AI innovation.About Tony Savo​Tony Savo is a Sacramento-based award-winning filmmaker and futurist known for his innovative use of AI in filmmaking. He is the founder and creative force behind Sactown Famous. Savo wrote, directed, and executive produced Shape of Things to Come, which has received multiple accolades including "Best AI Film" at the 2025 Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition and "Best Director Animated Film" at the 2025 Sactown Movie Buffs Film Festival. Prior to his current work, Savo spent ten years freelancing for prominent tech companies such as Google, Meta, and Singularity University.

Shape of Things to Come | Winner Best Mobile Film 2025 | Seoul International Short Film Festival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.