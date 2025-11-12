From IG to TV: Sactown Famous First Brand to Launch Fully AI-generated Ad on Paramount+

An attractive woman wearing the Sactown Famous pullover hoodie sits alone in a Japanese restaurant and remembers her hometown while traveling abroad.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sactown Famous , the Sacramento-based tech brand that achieved notoriety for producing the first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX, today announced another pioneering milestone: becoming the first brand to launch a fully AI-generated advertisement on Paramount +.The new ad, titled "Paramount," marks the brand's shift from social media advertising to mainstream streaming television, leveraging its successful history of using artificial intelligence to elevate Sacramento's profile on the international stage.Sactown Famous has been at the forefront of AI-generated content production, successfully creating and deploying ads across various social media platforms. The brand’s momentum was significantly amplified by its recent award-winning sci-fi short film, “ Shape of Things to Come .”The film, which holds an IMDb credit, became the first AI-generated film to ever premiere in IMAX after being selected by the Sactown Movie Buffs Film Festival, where it also earned the “Best Director Animated Film” award for writer, director, and Sactown Famous brand founder, Tony Savo.Following its IMAX debut, “Shape of Things to Come” has continued its global festival run, receiving acclaim at international events including the Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival, Tokyo International Short Film Festival, Film Haus Berlin, Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition, and most recently, securing an “Official Selection” status at the Seoul International Short Film Festival.Tony Savo commented on the decision to pivot to streaming television: “Before I made the film I was already making ads and other short form content for use on the brand’s Instagram page. I started using the story feed like a mini TV channel and would program it daily with original Sacramento themed content and IP (Intellectual Property) I had developed." He went on to say, "After the film's success in the festivals it became clear that the branded ads would be more effective on TV rather than IG and Paramount+ was the only way to go.”The ad's placement on Paramount+ taps into a massive and growing audience. Paramount+ is reported to have 79.1 million subscribers as of November 2025, having recently added 1.4 million subscribers since Skydance's ownership began.About Sactown FamousSactown Famous is a Sacramento-based tech brand that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to create innovative content and products including film, original IP, branded merchandise and advertising. Founded by Tony Savo, the brand is dedicated to promoting Sacramento’s cultural and technological presence on a global scale.

"Paramount" by Sactown Famous

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.