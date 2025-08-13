Sacramento Tech Brand Features Steve Jobs in New 'Iconic' Ad Campaign

Steve Jobs: The man who saw the future. Pictured in the "Sactown Famous" classic black t-shirt, heralds the dawn of a new technological era. Tech Brand: Sactown Famous is a byproduct of the personal computing age Steve Jobs envisioned and pioneered. The brand uses AI and AR technologies to connect with consumers through innovation. Shape of Things to Come: The first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX "Shape of Things to Come" was created on a mobile device using the technology Jobs envisioned back in 1983.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sactown Famous , a leading Sacramento-based tech brand, today announced the launch of its new "Iconic" ad campaign, which features a young Steve Jobs wearing a "Sactown Famous" branded classic black t-shirt while holding a vintage Apple II Personal Computer. The ad campaign draws inspiration from Jobs' visionary presentation at the 1983 International Design Conference in Aspen, Colorado (IDCA).The 1983 IDCA, themed "The Future Isn't What It Used to Be," was a pivotal event that gathered designers, architects, and thinkers to explore the future of design and technology. At the conference, a 28-year-old Steve Jobs presented his forward-looking vision for personal computing, predicting concepts such as handheld devices with access to electronic mail—a concept that would later become a reality with the advent of smartphones and tablets."If you listen to Steve's speech at the 1983 IDCA, he basically described the current world we now inhabit and if you listen closely, Sactown Famous is the very embodiment of everything he imagined" said Tony Savo, owner and founder of Sactown Famous. "He spoke about being able to use machines to access dead people for inspiration, and he knew about the value of a great commercial. I'd like to think he'd get a kick out of what we're doing in Sacramento."In his speech, Jobs envisioned a future where machines could capture the essence of a person's life and thoughts, allowing people in the future to interact with that device and gain insight from historical figures long after they were gone.Tech Brand's Award-Winning FilmThis innovative ad campaign follows the success of Sactown Famous's sci-fi epic, " Shape of Things to Come ," a 15-minute short film that has garnered international attention and numerous awards. The film was the first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX and has received critical acclaim from traditional cinematic film festivals."Shape of Things to Come" has been recognized with multiple awards, including "Best AI Film" at the 2025 Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition, "Best Animated Screenplay" at TIFA 2025, "Best Mobile Film" at the Krimson Horyzon International Film Festival and "Best Director Animated Film" by the 2025 Sactown Movie Buffs Film Festival.The film's unique blend of anime aesthetics and immersive first-person visuals has also attracted significant interest from multiple Japanese film festivals, leading to its selection at the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival and the upcoming Tokyo International Short Film Festival in November 2025.The film centers on Tommy Timex, a Sacramento gig-worker who is drawn into the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley. "Shape of Things to Come" explores profound questions about technology and human consciousness, prompting viewers to contemplate the future of humanity.The film was produced entirely on an Android mobile device using the Kinemaster video editing app and open-source AI tools like Dream Machine by Luma Labs and Gen-2 by Runway AI. It concludes with a classic, anime-inspired montage set to the hit 1977 Japanese single, "Maboroshi No Hito" (Phantom Person) by Japanese singer-songwriter Miyako Chaki."Shape of Things to Come" was released on July 4, 2025, and is now streaming on YouTube. Sactown Famous is scheduled to appear at the Anime Fan and Fitness Festival taking place at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, CA on September 6th, 2025. The event is free to the public and boasts a fun packed obstacle race, a cosplay competition, over +100 vendors and a signature 5k run where a portion of proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.About Sactown Famous:Sactown Famous is a Sacramento-based tech brand specializing in augmented reality (AR), wearable technologies, and AI-driven content development. The brand has demonstrated its innovative tech at high-profile events such as Google Marketing Live, BottleRock, and Dreamforce across social media and has over 10 million "remixes" on their official YouTube channel.About Tony Savo:Tony Savo is a Sacramento-based futurist and the founder of Sactown Famous, a tech firm focused on creating content that celebrates the city's culture. Savo served as the writer, director, and voice actor for the antagonist, "Autonomous," in "Shape of Things to Come."About Anime Fan and Fitness Festival:Anime Fan and Fitness Festival is one of the first kind of "fusion" anime and fitness events that will debut in Gilroy, California on September 6, 2025. Proudly presented by Initial Mile, Anime Fan and Fitness Festival has a goal to help fans from both worlds live a fit, creative and balanced lifestyle. Whether you're a lifelong anime fan, a die-hard cosplayer, fitness enthusiast, or a curious newcomer, there's something for everyone.

"Iconic" by Sactown Famous

