Wellturn T810Pro Wireless Leash System, Offering Safe Freedom for Dogs

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellturn, a leveraging more than 13 years of R&D in canine behavior technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the T810Pro Wireless Leash System. Designed to provide dog owners with the ultimate balance of freedom, safety, and convenience, this advanced system integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance dog care while ensuring furry friends are always safe, no matter where the adventure leads.

The T810Pro Wireless Leash System brings together the essential features of wireless dog fence, remote dog trainer, activity tracker, and LED lights into one seamless, user-friendly package. Whether strolling through the park, hiking in the woods, or simply enjoying a day in backyard, Wellturn T810Pro allows to maintain control over dog’s boundaries and behavior without sacrificing their freedom.

Wireless Dog Fence:

Introducing the T810Pro Wireless Leash System – It provides complete freedom while keeping dogs securely within boundaries. Offering safe and freedom for your furry friends, untangling your life. No wires or cellular service required – just reliable, intelligent protection for your furry companions during hiking, cycling, running or climbing. An ideal solution for businesses looking to offer cutting-edge dog safety products that meet modern dog owners’ needs. Redefining dog freedom with its portable wireless leash technology, creating a moving safety zone (10-200 yards) that stays with you anywhere.

Remote Dog Trainer:

Whether training a new puppy or reinforcing commands with an older dog, the remote trainer feature allows for easy, precise corrections and positive reinforcement. The system helps train dogs in a way that’s gentle and effective, using customizable stimulation levels that suit their temperament.

Activity Tracker:

Know how much exercise dogs is getting and monitor their overall well-being. The T810Pro tracks dog’s movements and activity levels, helping ensure they’re staying active and healthy. This feature is perfect for those who want to keep a closer eye on their dog's health while giving them the freedom to explore.

LED Lights:

Built-in LED lights provide visibility for dogs during evening walks, hikes, or nighttime play. The lights are not only functional but also add an extra layer of safety, ensuring dogs can be seen even in low-light conditions.

With the T810Pro Wireless Leash System, Wellturn eliminates these challenges, providing a wireless dog fence that is easy to set up and customize to dog’s specific needs. The remote trainer makes it simple to address behavioral issues like excessive barking or jumping, while the activity tracker keeps informed of dog’s exercise routine, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Every dog deserves the chance to explore and be active, but their safety is always our top priority,With the T810Pro Wireless Leash System, we’ve created a product that not only gives dogs the freedom they crave but also ensures they’re always within a safe and manageable space. It’s all about peace of mind for both the dog and the owner.

Wellturn is your Go-To OEM/ODM Wireless Dog Fence Supplier. The Wellturn F850 GPS Outdoor Wireless Dog Fence System is available now. Please visit at Wellturn official website or contact us at: sales@wellturn.com.cn.

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Shenzhen Wellturn Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service. The company specializes in dog smart lifestyle products, including dog training devices and electronic dog fences.

Since its establishment, Wellture has been committed to product innovation, OEM solution customization, and timely delivery, aiming to create maximum value for customers and become a leader in the smart dog ecosystem.

The company boasts an elite R&D team and a professional sales and service team, with core management personnel possessing over a decade of industry experience. Reputation is the cornerstone of the company's market presence, and strict quality control runs through every operational process. All products have obtained CE, RoHS, FCC, and UL certifications or test reports. The products are widely sold in overseas markets such as the United States, Europe, and Australia.

