PetHey Announces the Wireless Leash System - T810Pro, Automatically Keep Dogs Following

The T810Pro Wireless Leash System brings together the essential features of an invisible fence, remote dog trainer, activity tracker, and LED lights into one seamless, user-friendly package. Whether strolling through the park, hiking in the woods, or simply enjoying a day in backyard, PetHey T810Pro allows to maintain control over dog’s boundaries and behavior without sacrificing their freedom.

Key Features:

Wireless Fence: The T810Pro creates a virtual perimeter around designated area, giving dogs the freedom to roam within the bounds set—while ensuring they never stray too far. The system emits a gentle, safe correction when dogs near the invisible boundary, so can trust that they are always within reach without the need for bulky physical fences.

Remote Dog Trainer:

Whether training a new puppy or reinforcing commands with an older dog, the remote trainer feature allows for easy, precise corrections and positive reinforcement. The system helps train dogs in a way that’s gentle and effective, using customizable stimulation levels that suit their temperament.

Activity Tracker:

Know how much exercise dogs is getting and monitor their overall well-being. The T810Pro tracks dog’s movements and activity levels, helping ensure they’re staying active and healthy. This feature is perfect for those who want to keep a closer eye on their dog's health while giving them the freedom to explore.

LED Lights:

Built-in LED lights provide visibility for dogs during evening walks, hikes, or nighttime play. The lights are not only functional but also add an extra layer of safety, ensuring dogs can be seen even in low-light conditions.

Addressing Common Pain Points for Pet Owners:

For pet owners who have struggled with traditional leashes or restrictive fences, the T810Pro is a game-changer. Many dog owners find themselves torn between allowing their dogs the freedom to explore and ensuring they stay safe. Traditional fences can be expensive, unsightly, and may not be practical in all environments. Similarly, physical leashes can limit dog’s freedom and mobility, leading to frustration for both pet and owner.

With the T810Pro Wireless Leash System, PetHey eliminates these challenges, providing a wireless dog fence that is easy to set up and customize to dog’s specific needs. The remote trainer makes it simple to address behavioral issues like excessive barking or jumping, while the activity tracker keeps informed of dog’s exercise routine, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Emotional Value & Peace of Mind:

Pet owners know that the emotional bond between them and their dog is unbreakable. The T810Pro goes beyond just being a tool—it enhances the relationship by promoting both trust and freedom. No longer have to choose between a happy, adventurous pet and their safety. With the T810Pro, feel confident knowing that dogs is enjoying their freedom while being safely monitored at all times. The LED lights offer peace of mind during evening outings, and the ability to track dog’s activity brings an added layer of care to their well-being.

Every dog deserves the chance to explore and be active, but their safety is always our top priority,With the T810Pro Wireless Leash System, we’ve created a product that not only gives pets the freedom they crave but also ensures they’re always within a safe and manageable space. It’s all about peace of mind for both the pet and the owner.

About PetHey:

PetHey is a leading innovator in pet care technology, committed to providing pet owners with products that enhance the safety, well-being, and happiness of their pets. Through thoughtful design and cutting-edge technology, PetHey strives to create products that improve the lives of both pets and their owners, helping them build stronger, safer, and more meaningful bonds.

Explore more possibilities from PetHey Official Store: https://www.petheylife.com/collections/electronic-wireless-dog-fence/products/t810pro-mobile-dog-enclosure-fence

