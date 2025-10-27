Wellturn Unveils the F850 GPS outdoor Wireless Dog Fence with AI scene recognition technology

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellturn, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the F850 GPS Outdoor Wireless Dog Fence System, a next generation containment system that redefines pet freedom and safety through AI-driven precision and hassle-free setup. Integrating AI scene recognition with next-generation GPS technology, the F850 delivers precise, stable, and intelligent boundary control, without the need for transmitters, SIM cards, or mobile apps. Designed for performance, simplicity, and reliability, it ensures dogs can explore freely while owners enjoy complete peace of mind.

AI Scene Recognition for Unmatched Boundary Accuracy:

The F850 is equipped with AI intelligent scene recognition technology, enabling the system to automatically adapt to various terrains and environmental conditions. By intelligently analyzing positioning signals, the device minimizes false alarms and enhances accuracy.

Comprehensive Protection and Smart Training Modes:

Safety and humane training remain at the heart of the F850’s design. The system integrates multi-layer protection mechanisms to prevent accidental stimulation, while providing adjustable beep,vibration,and static levels(1-5)to match individual dog temperaments.With both fixed and automatic training modes, and clearly divided warning and correction zones, the F850 supports effective, gradual learning - ensuring safe boundary awareness without causing distress to the pet.

Automatic Origin Memory for Effortless Setup :

Unlike traditional wireless fencing systems, the F850 features an automatic origin memory function, which records and restores the original boundary position each time the device is used. Users no longer need to manually reset the system after shutdown or relocation. This function streamlines setup and daily operation, delivering a truly user-centric experience that saves time while maintaining consistency and reliability.

Freedom Without Compromise:

Supporting an adjustable boundary radius of 25–999 yards, the F850 accommodates multiple pets simultaneously, making it ideal for households with several medium to large dogs (15–110 lbs). The IPX7 waterproof collar is designed for durability and outdoor resilience, ensuring consistent operation in diverse weather environments — from open fields to lakeside areas.

Key Features:

1. Smart Boundary Control – AI scene recognition ensures precise GPS boundaries with automatic origin memory.

2. Safe & Effective Training – Three correction modes (beep, vibration, static) with adjustable intensity for gentle, consistent training.

3. Clear Real-Time Display – LCD screen shows boundary range, mode, and status at a glance.

4. Energy-Efficient & Reliable – Low power consumption with built-in self-check system for stable performance.

5. Durable & Flexible Use – IPX7 waterproof collar supports unlimited dogs within a 25–999 yard adjustable range.

Wellturn is your Go-To OEM/ODM Wireless Dog Fence Supplier. The Wellturn F850 GPS Outdoor Wireless Dog Fence System is available now. Please visit at Wellturn official website: https://www.wellturnpets.com/product/f850-gps-outdoor-wireless-dog-fence-system or contact us at: sales@wellturn.com.cn.

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Shenzhen Wellturn Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, production, sales and service. The company specializes in pet smart lifestyle products, including pet training devices and electronic pet fences.

Since its establishment, Wellture has been committed to product innovation, OEM solution customization, and timely delivery, aiming to create maximum value for customers and become a leader in the smart pet ecosystem.

The company boasts an elite R&D team and a professional sales and service team, with core management personnel possessing over a decade of industry experience. Reputation is the cornerstone of the company's market presence, and strict quality control runs through every operational process. All products have obtained CE, RoHS, FCC, and UL certifications or test reports. The products are widely sold in overseas markets such as the United States, Europe, and Australia.

