Interior Secures Southern Arizona Public Lands in Major Border Operation

PHOENIX — The Department of the Interior today announced that a coordinated border-security operation led by the Bureau of Land Management successfully safeguarded public lands across southern Arizona, protecting communities, visitors and critical natural resources.

“Operations like this show our commitment to securing the border, protecting communities, and conserving America’s public lands,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “We are delivering on the Trump administration’s priorities of strong border security and responsible stewardship of our natural resources.”

As part of ongoing Operation Securing America’s Border Resources, Bureau of Land Management rangers and special agents worked alongside law enforcement professionals from the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Border Patrol from Oct. 31 through Nov. 9. This multi-agency effort focused patrols across the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, Coronado National Forest, Sonoran Desert National Monument and other nearby public lands.

“Operation Securing America’s Border Resources demonstrates the professionalism, dedication and unique skillset of our law enforcement officers,” said Eric Kriley, Bureau of Land Management Director of Law Enforcement. “Their work protects communities and ensures the safety and integrity of America’s public lands.”

During the successful operation, officers apprehended 48 individuals illegally present in the United States; arrested two U.S. citizens for illegal alien smuggling; conducted 37 traffic stops and seized four vehicles linked to smuggling; seized 46.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 3g of cocaine; and made 45 public contacts, inspected resource sites and repaired multiple fence breaches within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area in Arizona.

“The success of this surge reflects what can be achieved when federal, state, tribal and local agencies coordinate with a shared mission,” said Josiah Andrews, Bureau of Land Management Special Agent in Charge, Region 5. “Our rangers and agents bring exceptional skill to an extremely challenging environment, and we are grateful for their tireless commitment to public safety.”

The Department of Justice has accepted federal prosecution for several individuals and will pursue appropriate legal action. Two people face alien-smuggling charges under 8 USC 1324. Three are charged as material witnesses under 18 USC 3144. Sixteen face charges under 8 USC 1325 and 1326 for unlawful entry or reentry after deportation.

Operation Securing America’s Border Resources is the Bureau of Land Management’s coordinated effort to combat illegal activity, protect natural and cultural resources and support border security. The Bureau works closely with Department of Homeland Security agencies and state, tribal and local partners to uphold federal law and maintain safety on public lands.

As the steward of 191 miles of the U.S.–Mexico border and 8.8 million acres of border-region public lands, the Bureau of Land Management plays a critical role in safeguarding communities, visitors and irreplaceable resources such as the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, which is a nearly 57,000-acre remnant of the Southwest’s once-vast riparian ecosystems. Surge operations like the recently completed Operation Securing America’s Border Resources are essential to protecting these unique lands and resources.

