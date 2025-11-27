Gershman Mortgage Highlights Imperial Branch for Embodying the Values Recognized in Its 2025 Healthiest Employers Honor

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman Healthiest Employer

IMPERIAL, MO, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage has been recognized as one of the 2025 Healthiest Employers in St. Louis, a respected national distinction awarded to organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to employee well-being and inclusive workplace practices. While the recognition originates in St. Louis, the values celebrated through this award extend throughout the company’s branch network, including the Imperial office at 1267–1269 Imperial Main St.Imperial’s close-knit atmosphere and strong community ties make workplace trust and stability especially important for organizations serving Jefferson County residents. The Healthiest Employers recognition reflects a company-wide commitment to these principles and reinforces the supportive culture present in the Imperial branch.Foundational values centered on honesty, integrity, the entrepreneurial spirit, and customer-first service shape organizational policies. These values influence all stages of internal development, from hiring to professional growth. Employees at the Imperial branch operate within a structure that supports collaboration, fairness, and workplace respect.Employee benefits include competitive compensation, broad health coverage, retirement matching, financial education, and the organization’s employee home loan program. Social recognition events, team-building initiatives, and milestone celebrations help strengthen workplace community and mirror the welcoming, neighbor-focused character of Imperial and its surrounding areas.President Adam Mason stated, “This achievement highlights our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, supportive work environment for all employees. We’re proud of our comprehensive health benefits and look forward to continuing to invest in our team’s well-being.”Gershman Mortgage’s placement in the Healthiest Employers program marks the fourth consecutive year of recognition. The annual assessment evaluates organizations across six categories—including culture, strategy, and measurable outcomes and produces a Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) that ranks companies according to size.Springbuk, a national health intelligence platform, administers the assessment using data-driven insights to help companies build effective wellness strategies. The Imperial Gershman branch exemplifies many of the cultural strengths highlighted through this recognition. By emphasizing employee care, the branch supports a stable team environment that strengthens the guidance provided to local homebuyers throughout Jefferson County. A workplace grounded in wellness helps reinforce the organization’s long-standing commitment to quality service and community trust.The Healthiest Employers recognition highlights an ongoing dedication to maintaining strong internal support systems across all branch locations. For Imperial-area residents, this commitment translates into dependable service delivered by a well-supported team rooted in the same values celebrated through the award.Gershman Mortgage is committed to supporting communities, families, and long-term customer relationships. Principles of integrity, trust, and customer-centered service guide operations across all locations. The Imperial branch reflects these values through dedicated service throughout Jefferson County. With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care, the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

