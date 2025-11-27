Lincoln Office Reflects Commitment to Well-Being Recognized in Gershman Mortgage’s 2025 Healthiest Employers Award

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman Healthiest Employer

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage has been honored as one of the 2025 Healthiest Employers in St. Louis, a distinction awarded to organizations demonstrating strong dedication to employee wellness, inclusive culture, and long-term workplace support. Although the recognition centers on the St. Louis region, the values represented through the award extend to all branch locations, including the Lincoln, Nebraska office.Lincoln’s steady growth, vibrant local culture, and strong emphasis on community connection form an ideal backdrop for workplace values centered on well-being and dependability. Residents throughout Lancaster County and surrounding areas place high importance on reliable organizations that prioritize stability, fairness, and long-term support for employees. The Healthiest Employers recognition aligns seamlessly with these regional expectations and reflects the environment cultivated within the Lincoln branch.Organizational principles emphasizing honesty, integrity, entrepreneurial drive, and customer-centered service influence every aspect of workplace culture. These foundational values shape internal policies supporting collaboration, transparent communication, and equal opportunity.Employees serving the Lincoln area benefit from a structure designed to promote personal development, professional growth, and a strong sense of workplace belonging.Comprehensive benefits play a central role in supporting this culture. Offerings include competitive salaries, broad healthcare coverage, retirement matching, financial education resources, and a dedicated employee home loan program created to assist team members working toward long-term financial stability. Social initiatives, recognition programs, and team engagement activities further contribute to a welcoming workplace environment that mirrors Lincoln’s community-minded spirit.President Adam Mason commented on the organization’s recognition, “This achievement highlights our ongoing dedication to promoting a healthy, supportive work environment for all employees. We’re proud of our comprehensive health benefits and look forward to continuing to invest in our team’s well-being.”This year marks the fourth consecutive placement for Gershman Mortgage in the Healthiest Employers assessment. The annual evaluation, powered by the health intelligence platform Springbuk, measures organizational strength across six categories, including strategy, culture, communication, and measurable outcomes. The proprietary scoring system used to generate the Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) ranks organizations within specific size groups to ensure accurate comparison across industries.The recognition reflects consistent efforts across all branches to create workplace environments centered on respect, well-being, and long-term support. These efforts help shape a stable foundation for employees serving residents throughout Nebraska, contributing to a stronger customer experience and deeper community connection.The Lincoln branch embodies many of the cultural qualities celebrated through this award. A focus on workplace well-being enhances team performance and strengthens the experience delivered to borrowers navigating home financing in Lincoln’s diverse and growing market. A culture of support, transparency, and appreciation helps ensure that residents receive consistent guidance grounded in the same principles recognized by the Healthiest Employers program.As Lincoln continues to attract new residents, expand local industries, and foster a strong sense of community pride, the branch remains committed to maintaining values that support both employees and the clients they serve. The Healthiest Employers recognition reinforces those commitments and highlights the importance of workplace practices that prioritize both stability and well-being—qualities central to the Lincoln community.Gershman Mortgage is committed to supporting communities, families, and long-term relationships. Operations reflect values rooted in integrity, trust, and customer-centered service. The Lincoln branch brings these principles to local service throughout southeastern Nebraska.With a full range of loan products and a team committed to customer care , the company provides mortgage solutions tailored to individual needs across the Midwest and beyond.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road, Suite 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

